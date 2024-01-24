5 new restaurants in Las Vegas

The roundup includes the cooking of Senegal, burgers that began in Pakistan and famous restaurateurs going off-Strip for the first time.

Mijo Modern Mexican Restaurant in Durango Casino in southwest Las Vegas introduced weekend brunch in January 2024. (Clique Hospitality)

Celebrated chefs Carla Hall and Andrew Zimmern are once again participating in Taste of the NFL, which runs on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas during Super Bowl weekend. (GENYOUth)

In the latest look-see from Las Vegas restaurants:

■ GoodHood Burgers has opened in Summerlin Takeout, 110 S. Rainbow Blvd., a pickup, takeaway and delivery hub for mom-and-pop operators. The owners, who grew up in Dubai and later lived in Pakistan, started the brand as a pop-up in Karachi.

GoodHood uses certified halal meat, according to the owners. Among the burgers are a fiery chicken option, a lamb burger and a Holy Chuck Burger stuffed with three cheeses. Visit goodhoodburgers.com.

■ Le Bon Goût Chez Fa is serving at 3920 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite A, near South Valley View Boulevard. The name is French for Good Taste by Fa. Who is Fa? Chef-owner Fatima Sy. The menu features the cooking of Sy’s native Senegal.

Among the dishes: jollof rice, stir-fried yassa tofu with onion sauce, thiébou guinar chicken and rice stew, dibbi grilled lamb chops, and nem spring rolls brought by Senegalese returning home after living in French Indochina.

■ 702 KM Fuzion brings together Korean, Mexican and classic American bar food flavors in its bar and grill space at 6658 Boulder Highway, Suite 9.

Look for cheesy tots or fries topped with carnitas, kimchi slaw or cilantro-lime crema; a beef elote hot dog with cotija and pico de gallo; birria tacos; a carnitas and birria sandwich with Korean pickles; a kimchi fried rice bowl; and chicken Korean barbecue flatbread pizza. Visit 702fusionpie.com.

■ Ethel M Chocolates recently debuted a shop at 2025 Festival Plaza Drive, Suite 110, in Downtown Summerlin. The Ethel M factory, flagship store and cactus garden are in Henderson. The chocolatier has four other shops in the valley.

■ Word recently came that Jenna and Michael Morton of Morton Group are developing their first off-Strip restaurant near Southern Highlands. The tentative opening date for the Italian spot, no name revealed, is winter 2024-25.

The Morton portfolio consists of La Cave in Wynn Las Vegas, Crush and Greek Sneek in the MGM Grand and One Steakhouse in Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

Mijo Modern Mexican Restaurant in Durango casino has introduced brunch that runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

The menu offers churro French toast ($14), a breakfast burrito ($15), Baja oysters ($21), campechana seafood cocktail ($21), lobster tacos ($28), birria torta dip ($22), chicken suiza enchilada ($21), carne asada steak with eggs any style ($21), and bottomless mimosas, micheladas or Aperol spritzes ($24 for two hours). Visit mijomexican.com.

On Feb. 1, celebrated mixologists Jonathan Pogash and Pamela Wiznitzer are taking over The Vault, the Bellagio’s high-end hideaway lounge, to present a menu of cocktails created for the occasion. Reservations: sevenrooms.com/reservations/belvaultspeakeasy.

