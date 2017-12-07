5 picks for food in Las Vegas this week

’Tis the season for indulging — and what’s more indulgent than a 36-ounce, bone-in prime rib-eye brushed with garlic-herb butter?

’Tis the season for indulging — and what’s more indulgent than a 36-ounce, bone-in prime rib-eye brushed with garlic-herb butter? The Cote de Boeuf is being featured through Jan. 31 at Morton’s the Steakhouse, 400 E. Flamingo Road, where it’s $110, and you can pair it with the Partridge in a Pear Tree cocktail for $17.

Twin Creeks Steakhouse at the Silverton is offering the NFR Meal Deal from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday and Wednesday through Dec. 16. It’s bacon-wrapped shrimp with chipotle barbecue sauce and corn pudding, a bourbon-braised lamb shank with smokey white bean ragout and a banana pudding jar with maple cream and streusel crumble. It’s $50.

Chef Rick Moonen will host Boots, Buckles and Beers at 6 p.m. Saturday at RM Seafood at The Shoppes at Mandalay Place. The event will include a cornhole toss, drawings and NFR action on big-screen TVs. It will kick off the restaurant’s fish fry specialty menu of such dishes as clam chowder bread bowls, rock shrimp po-boys, fish and chips and smoked pimento and shrimp hush puppies, priced at $5 to $15. The special dishes will be available through Dec. 16.

A five-course Crown Royal pairing dinner will run from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Charcoal Room at Palace Station. The five-course dinner of bacon-wrapped shrimp, barbecued pork loin, roasted pheasant with lavender bechamel, marinated prime Kansas City strip loin and pot de creme is $80. Call 702-221-6678.

To celebrate its first anniversary, Lucky Dragon is offering two-for-one entrees in its restaurant Phoenix through the end of the month.