5 places to get cheese in Las Vegas

Vintner Grill
More than 30 cheeses are available at this Summerlin standby, including four organic vegan varieties. The rest of the collection is categorized as soft, semisoft, blue, firm and cheddar. You can purchase them individually, or mix and match them with or without some of the restaurant’s cured meats in orders of three or five.
Vintner Grill, 10100 W. Charleston Blvd., 702-214-5590, vglasvegas.com
Restaurant Guy Savoy
Diners who spring for the nine-course Signature Menu at Guy Savoy can choose as much as they like from the restaurant’s cheese cart when it’s rolled out between the beef course and the first dessert. It contains 15 gourmet varieties. The cart is also available a la carte or in the restaurant’s lounge.
Restaurant Guy Savoy, Caesars Palace, 702-731-7286, caesars.com
Murray’s Cheese
Supermarkets aren’t generally known for their stellar cheese collections. But Smith’s has partnered with New York’s famed Murray’s Cheese to bring a gourmet selection of their offerings to four valley supermarkets. It’s not quite the same as a visit to Greenwich Village, but it will help you assemble a great cheese plate.
Smith’s, 7130 N. Durango Drive, 702-647-3566, smithsfoodanddrug.com, and three other valley locations
Morels
The Palazzo’s fine French steakhouse has 46 types of cheeses, classified first by the type of milk from which they’re made and then by whether they’re soft, semisoft, firm, semifirm or washed rind (aka stinky). Order one, three or five, and enjoy them with complimentary California coastal honeycomb, fruit and nut bread, and house-made date and walnut cake.
Morels French Steakhouse and Bistro, Palazzo, 702-607-6333, morelslv.com.
Valley Cheese & Wine
Operating in Henderson for a dozen years, owners Bob Howald and Kristin Sande offer a rotating assortment of about 150 different cheeses. Call ahead, and they’ll put together a plate for you based on your specific tastes, complete with accompaniments like fruits and vegetables. Or come in and browse — they’re usually around to answer any questions you may have.
Valley Cheese & Wine, 1570 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, 702-341-8191, valleycheeseandwine.com