5 spots in Las Vegas to get your tiki fix

Two exotic tiki drinks on a table in a dark tiki bar. Getty Images

Frankie’s Tiki Room

If you’re looking for a tiki drink to beat all tiki drinks, your first stop should be Frankie’s. Double Down owner P Moss’ Tiki Room has several cocktails created by its creative mixologists, such as the Malekula, a refreshing mix of Cruzan coconut rum, Tuaca, Midori melon liqueur, pineapple and orange juices and 7UP. Or you can stick with the old familiar mai tai.

Frankie’s Tiki Room, 1712 W. Charleston Blvd., 702-385-3110, frankiestikiroom.com

A post shared by Spike (@thehulagirls) on Apr 20, 2018 at 12:11pm PDT

The Golden Tiki

The Golden Tiki may not be the paradise of original tiki drinks that Frankie’s is, but it’s got a heck of a backstory, and dozens of artifacts — real and imagined — to back it up. Stop in for a Painkiller, or take your friends and indulge in a Zombie Punch Bowl.

The Golden Tiki, 3939 Spring Mountain Road, 702-222-3196, thegoldentiki.com

Fireside Lounge

Instead of a bamboo-and-shrunken-heads motif, the Fireside Lounge at the Peppermill has a fab ’70s retro feel, complete with sunken seating area centered by a small pool with flames shooting out of the middle. In terms of tiki drinks, there’s a signature 64-ounce Scorpion, Blue Hawaiian, mai tai and more.

Peppermill, 2985 Las Vegas Blvd. South, 702-735-4177, peppermilllasvegas.com

Margaritaville

With palms and parrots and everything else, this is a tiki-terrific spot to waste away while you’re looking for that lost shaker of salt. Sip a Planter’s Punch or a Banana Breeze — or maybe one of the nine margaritas — while you listen to music and think about changing your latitude.

Flamingo, 3555 Las Vegas Blvd. South, 702-733-3302, margaritavillelasvegas.com

Rhumbar

Rhumbar’s cool Caribbean vibe makes it just the place to indulge in those icy Caribbean drinks, including the 1944 Mai Tai, said to follow Trader Vic Bergeron’s original recipe. Don the Beachcomber’s Zombie is on the menu as well, in addition to standards such as the pina colada and newbies such as the Rhumbar Mojito.

The Mirage, 3400 Las Vegas Blvd. South, 702-792-7615, rhumbarlv.com