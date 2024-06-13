$6K wine, $60K whisky at new wine and spirits shop in Summerlin

The shop also offers beer, Champagne, cigars, and wine and cocktail tastings led by certified sommeliers.

To celebrate Pride Month, Veranda restaurant in the Four Seasons on the Las Vegas Strip is presenting a tea and fashion event on June 22, 2024, that raises money for the local LGBTQ community center. (Four Seasons)

Striped bass from Gjelina, a California cuisine restaurant set to open in 2024 at The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip. (Trip Davis)

Short rib braised in Rioja from a tasting menu offered through June 2024 at Anima by EDO in Las Vegas. (Anima by EDO)

A bottle of the Dalmore 2023 Edition 45 Year Old whisky is priced at about $22,000 at DB Wine & Spirits, a new shop in Summerlin. (DB Wine & Spirits)

Whiskies and cigars from DB Wine & Spirits, a new shop in Summerlin whose holdings include many high-end releases. (DB Wine & Spirits)

In the latest reconnaissance from the Las Vegas food and drink front:

■ DB Wine & Spirits, offering about 950 wines and 1,500 spirits, recently opened at 3330 S. Hualapai Way in Summerlin. Among the holdings are Napa Valley cult cab blends Dalla Valle and Screaming Eagle (including a $6,000 bottle of Screaming Eagle), a bottle of the 2023 Edition of the 45 Year Old Dalmore whisky for $22,000, an three bottles from the Sherry Edition of the Dalmore Cask Curation Series priced at $60,000. The whiskies rest in a bulletproof case.

DB (short for Drink Boutique) also offers beer, Champagne, more than 200 cigars and gift engraving. Certified sommeliers at the shop lead weekly wine and cocktail tastings. Visit drinkboutique.com.

■ The Venetian will bring a bit of Venice Beach to the Strip this year with the debut of Gjelina, the Southern California mainstay known for its locally sourced ingredients and sustainable practices. The restaurant was born in 2008 in founder Fran Camaj’s apartment on Abbott Kinney Boulevard in Venice Beach.

Gjelina is named after Camaj’s mother. There is also a location in New York City. Gjelina will serve its California cuisine for lunch and dinner from a space along the Strip property’s Restaurant Row. Visit gjelina.com.

■ A Different Beast — Pintxos, Tapas & Wine is now open at 5420 Spring Mountain Road, Suite 108, in Chinatown. The restaurant showcases Basque and Catalonian small plates. From the tapas side, look for standards like pan con tomate and patatas bravas. Among the pinxtos (the Basque term for small snacks), there’s manchego cheese with honey and a Magic Myrna of crisp jamon, crème fraîche and chives. Visit adifferentbeastlv.com.

■ Hussong’s Mexican Cantina is now open at 3340 St. Rose Parkway, Suite 1, in Henderson, marking the restaurant’s third Southern Nevada location (and the first here built from the ground up). The new construction makes it possible to pay homage to the original Ensenada, Mexico, restaurant with custom millwork for the long bar and a replica of the brick fireplace used to heat the original in the early 1900s. Visit hussongscantina.com.

■ La Casa de Juliette Mexican Cocina, from the owners of the Sand Dollar Lounge and the Sand Dollar Downtown, is planned to open this summer at 7585 Norman Rockwell Lane in Centennial Hills. The menu features a modern take on classic Mexican dishes. The cocktail program takes pride of place, unsurprising given the owners. Dark woods, terracotta walls and local art create the setting for the food and drink.

◆ ◆ ◆

Through June, Anima by EDO, in The Gramercy, is offering a chef’s tasting menu for $85 with the whole table participating. The menu consists of three canapés, vitello tonnato, choice of Ibérico ravioli or mushroom malfadine, choice of black cod or short ribs braised in Rioja, and dessert.

◆ ◆ ◆

Beginning at 6:30 p.m. June 20, Delmonico Steakhouse in The Venetian is presenting a four-course dinner featuring Buffalo Trace Bourbons. Among the pairings are Creekstone Farms ribeye, smoked bordelaise and roasted tiny vegetables with The Last Drop Drew’s Blend. Master blender Drew Mayville leads the dinner. Cost: $500 plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: 702-414-3737.

◆ ◆ ◆

GiftLocal, the e-gift card partner program developed in Vegas, has introduced the Birthday Loyalty Program open to the first 25,000 people that sign up (no app or credit card required). Registrants will receive e-gift cards for use during various months.

Among the participating restaurants are Amari Italian Kitchen & Wine Shop, Big B’s Texas BBQ, Brezza, Carson Kitchen, DW Bistro, Echo & Rig, Esther’s Kitchen, Ferraro’s Ristorante, Gaetano’s Ristorante, Honey Salt, La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway, La Strega, Main St. Provisions, Marché Bacchus, Panevino, Park on Fremont, Partage, Piero’s Italian Cuisine, Prosecco Fresh Italian Kitchen, PT’s Taverns and Vintner Grill. Visit giftlocal.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

From 2 to 4 p.m. June 22, Veranda restaurant is presenting Sip & Strut Haute Tea & Cocktails featuring creations from local LGBTQ designers, elevated bites and tea-inspired cocktails. A portion of the proceeds will benefit The Center programs for the LGBTQ community. Search for Veranda on OpenTable to make required reservations.

Email tips, questions or feedback to ontheside@reviewjournal.com.