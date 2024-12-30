7 new and upcoming Las Vegas-area restaurants

A spread from Gregory's Mesquite Grill in the Eureka Casino in Mesquite, about 80 miles northeast of Las Vegas. The restaurant reopened in December 2024 after extensive renovations. (Eureka Casino)

The bar at Gregory's Mesquite Grill in the Eureka Casino in Mesquite, about 80 miles northeast of Las Vegas. The restaurant reopened in December 2024 after extensive renovations. (Eureka Casino)

A Cluck Yeah GFC (Gordon’s Fried Chicken) Sandwich and a shake from the Gordon Ramsay Burger that opened Dec. 18, 2024, at the Flamingo on the Las Vegas Strip. (Caesars Entertainment)

In the latest Las Vegas-area restaurant reconnaissance:

■ Gordon Ramsay Burger debuted Dec. 18 at the Flamingo, marking the seventh Vegas restaurant with Caesars Entertainment for the celebrated chef and the fifth Ramsay Burger globally. The Vegas-only Cluck Yeah GFC (Gordon’s Fried Chicken) Sandwich features crisp chicken tossed in spicy GFC sauce, red cabbage slaw and pickled red onions on a pink brioche bun. The new Pink Drink, made with Champagne, Absolut Vodka, cassis, raspberry gomme syrup and a lemon twist, is served in a flamingo coupe. Visit caesars.com.

■ Gregory’s Mesquite Grill in the Eureka Casino in Mesquite, about 80 miles northeast of Vegas, recently reopened after extensive renovations that are part of a $100 million reinvestment in the property. The restaurant has expanded by 7,000 square feet and now incorporates a Parlour Bar, a Club Room and four private dining rooms. Among the new menu items are lavender chicken, Mediterranean sea bass and mesquite-smoked house meatballs. Visit eurekamesquite.com.

■ Keke’s Breakfast Cafe, a fast-growing group of breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurants, has opened its first Nevada location at 8915 S. Lindell Road, in the southwest. The Vegas debut is part of Keke’s recently announced plan for national expansion in 2025. Breakfast dishes such as eggs, waffles and French toast are served all day. Lunch runs to panini, wraps, sandwiches, a cheeseburger and sides. Visit kekes.com.

■ Lazy Dog Restaurant, a chain of American restaurants with locations in Nevada, California and six other states, is planning a late February launch at 594 N. Stephanie St. in Henderson. The new restaurant marks a third Lazy Dog in Vegas, after Town Square and Summerlin. Lazy Dogs are designed to feel like a Rocky Mountain lodge. The Henderson store is now hiring for back- and front-of-house positions. Visit lazydogrestaurants.com.

■ Pinkbox Doughnuts, the Vegas-born doughnut brand, has debuted its 14th store, this time at 800 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite 170, in Boca Park. Customers enter the almost 3,000-square-foot shop through an oversize doughnut archway. Inside hours are 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The drive-thru, the fourth at a Pinkbox, is open 24/7 daily. Visit pinkboxdoughnuts.com.

■ Slim Chickens, a hand-breaded chicken tenders chain with dozens of locations across the U.S. and the U.K., will debut its second Nevada shop on Jan. 9 at 2645 St. Rose Parkway in Henderson. It also has a shop in Northern Nevada. Besides signature tenders, the menu offers wings, salads, wraps, mac and cheese bowls, chicken and waffles, Southern sides and more. Visit slimchickens.com.

■ Toastique, a toast and juice bar with shops in almost 20 states and Washington, D.C., will celebrate the grand opening of its Henderson store, its first in Nevada, at 8 a.m. Jan. 11 at 665 S. Green Valley Parkway. The first 100 customers receive $50 in reward dollars with a minimum purchase of $10. The owners of the shop are Judy Garb, Anna Azevedo and Ozzy Azevedo. Follow their franchise journey @threefriends_and_a_franchise on Instagram.

Email tips, questions or feedback to ontheside@reviewjournal.com.