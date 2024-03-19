A breakfast spot with cocktails debuts in southwest Vegas

Plus: tiki meets tequila, a luxe pop-up bar for March Madness and Bobby Flay does brunch.

A rendering of the dining room at Early Birds, a breakfast place planned to open on April 6, 2024, in southwest Las Vegas. (81/82 Group)

The terrace at Todo Bien, a tiki meets tequila bar in the UnCommons development in southwest Las Vegas. (Todo Bien)

Brackets is popping up at Stadium Bar in The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip from Mar 21-23, 2024, for the Men's NCAA basketball tournament. (The Venetian)

Rock Legend Sammy Hagar is set to debut Sammy's Island in May 2024 at the pool complex at the Palms in Las Vegas. (Patrick Gay)

Atomic Golf is planned to debut on March 22, 2024, next door to The Strat, the northernmost property on the Las Vegas Strip. (Atomic Golf)

Brasserie B by Bobby Flay in Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip serves weekday brunch. (Caesars Entertainment Inc.)

The Oyster Bar at Durango resort in southwest Las Vegas is open 24/7. (Station Casinos)

Happy Camper in Fashion Show mall on the Las Vegas Strip serves Saturday and Sunday brunch. (Happy Camper)

KYU in the Fontainebleau on the Las Vegas Strip serves a menu of nonalcoholic cocktails, including this Purple Grenade, inspired by sober corporate executive chef Christopher Arellanes. (KYU)

In the latest from the Las Vegas restaurant front:

■ Early Birds, A Breakfast Spot, is planned to debut on April 6 at 5025 Blue Diamond Road, just west of Decatur Boulevard. Look for pancakes, waffles and French toast with boozy whipped cream add-ons; omelets, skillets, Benedicts and breakfast sandwiches, including a croque madame; and coffee drinks, smoothies and cocktails, including a Cereal Cocktail with gin, blueberry and breakfast tea. The restaurant is a project of 81/82 Group. Visit earlybirdseat.com.

■ Todo Bien, where tiki meets tequila, is now open at 8548 Rozita Lee Ave., in UnCommons. Todo Bien features tiki cocktails made with tequila, mezcal, sotol and other spirits, along with signature mixology, large-format options and agua frescas. The bar also offers a lushly planted Mexican-inspired dining room and a terrace. Visit todobientiki.com.

■ Brackets at The Stadium is popping up from Thursday to Saturday in The Stadium bar at The Venetian for the first round and part of the second round of the men’s NCAA basketball tournament. The March Madness pop-up features a giant screen, more than 100 TVs, luxury boxes, sky boxes, bar top tables, lounge seating, food and beverage. For details and purchase, visit venetianlasvegas.com.

■ Sammy’s Island, from rock legend Sammy Hagar, is planned to debut on May 17 at the pool complex at the Palms. The oasis features cabanas and daybeds, a pool island, a tiki bar showcasing Hagar’s rum and packaged cocktails, a tequila bar showcasing flights of his tequila brand, extensive poolside dishes, DJ sets and live musical performances. Visit palms.com.

■ Atomic Golf, 1850 S. Main St., next to The Strat, is set to debut Friday with six bars, multiple menus, a 212-yard range, more than 100 golfing bays, digital putting bays, a tap room with local beers, a lounge, floor-to-ceiling viewing screens, and meeting and special events space.

Brasserie B by Bobby Flay in Caesars Palace now serves brunch from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily, with the chef’s take on popular dishes such as eggs Royale, an eggs Benedict twist with smoked salmon and lemon chive hollandaise; an omelette Basquaise with vegetables, pesto and chèvre; and blackberry pain perdu with whipped crème fraîche.

Oyster Bar in Durango resort, open 24 hours daily, offers made-to-order dishes such as steamed clams, freshly shucked oysters, homemade chowders, warming gumbos and seafood pastas. The Durango Oyster Bar draws inspiration from the original Oyster Bar at sister property Palace Station. Visit durangoresort.com.

From 5 to 10 p.m. March 28, Toscana Ristorante & Bar in Eataly at Park MGM is presenting a five-course menu featuring pours of highly regarded Montefiore wines from Piedmont, Italy. Pairings include a 42-ounce Double R Ranch Fiorentina porterhouse with ’17 Barolo Paiagallo and ’17 Barolo Lazzarito.

Brand ambassador Stefano Quaglia is scheduled to host. Cost: $150. Details: eataly.com.

Happy Camper at Fashion Show mall has introduced its weekend Struggle Bus Brunch, so named because the day after a lively night might be a struggle. The brunch runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays with Tavern Breakfast ’Za (bacon, eggs, cheddar), chicken and waffles, breakfast burritos, egg white tacos, espresso martinis, a chalice of Aperol Spritz and more. Visit happycamper.pizza/las-vegas.

KYU, the Asian-inspired wood-fire restaurant in Fontainebleau with siblings in New York City and Miami, offers an “On the Wagon” nonalcoholic cocktail menu inspired by sober corporate executive chef Chris Arellanes.

Menu highlights: a Hickory Chicory Doc take on an espresso martini, a Purple Grenade pomegranate highball, and a Classy & Fabulous brunch drink made with cold brew, coconut cream and coconut milk. Cocktails are $14.

Email tips, questions or feedback to ontheside@reviewjournal.com.