A guide to Las Vegas hotel-casino buffets

A variety of buffets and brunches are offered at properties around the Las Vegas Valley.

Chef’s table experience at the Cravings buffet at The Mirage (Anthony Mair)

This is a sampling of buffets and brunches offered at hotel-casinos around the valley. The information is subject to change or cancellation without notice. Unless indicated, prices do not include tax or gratuity. Special times and prices may apply during special events and holidays; children’s prices vary. To make changes or additions to this listing, call 702-383-0306.

Aliante Casino

Medley Buffet: breakfast, 8-10:30 a.m. Mon.-Fri., $11.99; lunch, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Thu., (to 3 p.m. Fri.), $13.99; dinner 4-8 p.m. Sun.-Thu. (to 9 p.m. Fri.-Sat.); Sun.-Thu., $17.99; Hawaiian pig roast night, Tue.; pasta night, Thu.; special dinner with pig, steak, shrimp and more, Fri.-Sat., $22.99; brunch, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat.-Sun., $17.99. A club-card member discount is available.

Aria

The Buffet at Aria: breakfast, 7-9 a.m. Mon.-Fri., $25.99; brunch, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mon.-Fri., $30.99; dinner, 3-10 p.m. daily; Mon.-Thu. $40.99; gourmet dinner Fri.-Sun., $45.99; weekend brunch, 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat.-Sun., $35.99. Bottomless beverages (premium beer and wine, mimosas, rum punch, bloody marys and classic margaritas) offered daily, $19.99.

Arizona Charlie’s Boulder

Charlie’s Market Buffet: breakfast, 8-10:30 a.m. Fri.-Sat., $7.99; lunch, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Mon.-Sat., $9.99; dinner, 4-8 p.m. Sun.-Thu. (to 9 p.m. Fri.-Sat.); Mon., Tue. and Thu., $12.99; prime rib and shrimp dinner, Fri.-Sat., $13.99; Baja night, Wed., $13.99; Champagne brunch, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sun., $12.99. A club-card member discount is available.

Arizona Charlie’s Decatur

Charlie’s Market Buffet: breakfast, 8-10:30 a.m. Fri.-Sat., $9.32; lunch, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Mon.-Sat., $11.32; dinner, 4-8 p.m. Sun.-Thu. (to 9 p.m. Fri.-Sat.); Sun.-Tue. and Thu., $13.32; Baja night, Wed., $15.99; prime rib, Fri.-Sat., $19.99; Champagne brunch, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sun., $15.99. A club-card member discount is available.

Bally’s

BLT Steak: Sterling Brunch, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sun., $125.

Bellagio

The Buffet at Bellagio: breakfast, 7-11 a.m. Mon.-Fri., $26.99; lunch, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Mon.-Fri., $30.99; dinner, 3-10 p.m. daily; Mon.-Thu., $41.99; gourmet dinner Fri.-Sun., $46.99; brunch, 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat.-Sun., $36.99 ($58.98 for unlimited Champagne). All you can drink offered daily, $22.99.

Boulder Station

Feast Buffet: breakfast, 8-11 a.m. Mon.-Sat., $10.99; lunch, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Sat., $13.99; dinner, 4-9 p.m. daily; Sun.-Thu., $16.99; barbecue Fri.-Sat., $17.99; Champagne brunch, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sun., $16.99. A club-card member discount is available.

Caesars Palace

Bacchanal Buffet: morning fare, 7:30-11 a.m. daily; Mon.-Fri., $39.99; Sat.-Sun., $54.99; brunch, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. daily; Mon.-Fri., $44.99; Sat.-Sun., $59.99; dinner, 3-10 p.m. daily; Mon.-Thu., $54.99; Fri.-Sun., $64.99. All-you-can-drink draft beer, house wine and mimosas, $19.

Cannery

Cannery Row: lunch, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Wed. (to 3 p.m. Thu.-Fri.), $11.99; dinner, 4-8 p.m. Sun.-Thu. (to 9 p.m. Fri.-Sat.); Sun.-Wed., $15.99; Thu.-Sat., $17.99; Champagne brunch, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat.-Sun., $15.99. A club-card member discount is available.

Circus Circus

Circus Buffet: brunch, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. daily; Mon.-Thu., $19.99; Fri.-Sun., $22.99; dinner, 4:30-10 p.m. daily; Mon.-Thu., $21.99; Fri.-Sun., $24.99.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Wicked Spoon Buffet: brunch, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Thu., $29; 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Fri.-Sun., $36; dinner, 5-9 p.m. Mon.-Thu., 3-10 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 3-9 p.m. Sun.; Mon.-Thu., $42; Fri.-Sun., $49.

Excalibur

Excalibur Buffet: breakfast, 7-10 a.m. Mon.-Thu., $19.99; weekday brunch, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Mon.-Thu., $21.99; weekend brunch, 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Fri.-Sun., $24.99; dinner, 3-10 p.m. daily; Mon.-Thu. $25.99; Fri.-Sun., $29.99.

Fiesta Henderson

Festival Buffet: lunch, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Fri., $12.99; dinner, 4-9 p.m. daily, $15.99; Champagne brunch, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat.-Sun., $15.99. A club-card member discount is available.

Fiesta Rancho

Festival Buffet: lunch, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mon.-Fri., $12.99; dinner, 4-9 p.m. daily; Sun.-Thu., $15.99; Latin night, Sat., $16.99; brunch, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sat. (to 4 p.m. Sun.), $15.99. A club-card member discount is available.

Flamingo

Paradise Garden Buffet: brunch buffet, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. daily; Mon.-Fri., $24.99 (Sat.-Sun., $26.99); dinner, 5-10 p.m. Fri.-Sat., $31.99.

Four Seasons

Veranda Restaurant: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat.-Sun., $42.

Fremont

Paradise Buffet: breakfast, 7-10:30 a.m. Mon.-Fri., $9.99; lunch, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Mon.-Fri., $10.99; dinner, 4-10 p.m. Sun.-Thu. (to 11 p.m. Fri.-Sat.); prime rib, Sun., Mon. and Thu., $16.99; seafood buffet, Tue. and Fri., $26.99; Wed. and Sat. steak and scampi night, $17.99; Champagne brunch, 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat.-Sun., $14.99. A club-card member discount is available.

Gold Coast

Ports O’ Call buffet: breakfast, 8-10 a.m. Mon.-Fri., $11.99; lunch, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Mon.-Fri., $14.99; dinner, 4-8 p.m. Sun.-Thu. (to 9 p.m. Fri.-Sat.); prime rib, Sat.-Thu., $18.99; steak and shrimp, Fri., $22.99; brunch, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat.-Sun., $18.99, with Bellini Champagne and mimosas. A club-card member discount is available.

Golden Nugget

The Buffet: breakfast, 7-10:30 a.m. Wed.-Fri., $16.99; lunch, 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wed.-Fri., $16.99; dinner, 3:30-10 p.m. Wed.-Sun.; Wed.-Thu., $23.99; Sat.-Sun., $25.99; seafood Fri., $28.99; brunch, 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sat.-Sun., $22.99.

Green Valley Ranch Resort

Feast Buffet: breakfast, 8-10:45 a.m. Mon.-Sat., $12.99; lunch, 10:45 a.m.-3 p.m. Mon.-Sat., $16.99; dinner, 4-9 p.m. daily; Sun.-Thu., $22.99; seafood, Fri., $43.99; prime rib and shrimp, Sat., $25.99; brunch with bottomless Champagne, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun., $22.99. A club-card member discount is available.

Harrah’s Las Vegas

Flavors Buffet: breakfast, 8-11 a.m. Mon.-Fri., $21.99; lunch, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Fri., $25.99; dinner, 4-9 p.m. daily; Mon.-Fri., $31.99; Sat.-Sun., $34.99; seafood brunch, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat.-Sun., $30.99 (additional $7 for all-you-care-to-drink Champagne brunch).

Luxor

The Buffet at Luxor: breakfast, 7-10 a.m. Mon.-Thu., $19.99; weekday brunch, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Mon.-Thu., $21.99; dinner, 3-10 p.m. daily; Mon.-Thu. $25.99; Fri.-Sun. $29.99; weekend brunch, 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Fri.-Sun., $24.99, includes unlimited mimosas.

M Resort

Studio B: lunch, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Mon.-Thu., $17.99; prime rib brunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Fri., $24.99; dinner, 2:30-8:30 p.m. Mon.-Thu., $24.99; seafood buffet, 2:30-8:30 p.m. Fri., 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Sat. and 11:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Sun., $41.99; breakfast, 9-11 a.m. Sun., $24.99, with unlimited bloody mary bar, Champagne, mimosas, beer and wine.

MGM Grand

MGM Grand Buffet: early bird breakfast, 7-9 a.m. Mon.-Thu., $18.99; weekday brunch, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mon.-Thu., $21.99; weekend brunch, 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Fri.-Sun., $29.99; weekday dinner, 3-9:30 p.m. Mon.-Thu., $32.99; weekend gourmet dinner, 3-10 p.m. Fri.-Sun., $39.99.

Main Street Station

The Garden Court Buffet: breakfast, 7-10:30 a.m. Mon.-Fri., $10.99; lunch, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Mon.-Fri., $11.99; dinner, 4-9 p.m. Mon.-Thu. (to 10 p.m. Fri.-Sun.); Mon., Wed., Thu., $14.99; Sun., $16.99; seafood buffet, Fri., $29.99; prime rib and scampi, Tue., $17.99; luau dinner, Sat., $17.99; Champagne brunch, 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat.-Sun., $15.99.

Mandalay Bay

Bayside Buffet: breakfast, 7-11 a.m. Mon.-Thu., $19.99; lunch, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Mon.-Thu., $21.99; dinner, 4:30-9:45 p.m. daily, $32.99; brunch, 7 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Fri.-Sun., $25.99. House of Blues: Gospel Brunch: 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sun., $54.50; “Drag Diva Brunch” 11 a.m. Sat., $45.

The Mirage

Cravings: breakfast, 7-11 a.m. Mon.-Fri., $19.99; lunch, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Mon.-Fri., $23.99; dinner, 3-9 p.m. daily; Mon.-Thu., $32.99; Fri.-Sun., $34.99; brunch, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat.-Sun., $31.99. All you can drink for additional $12.99.

The Orleans

Medley Buffet: breakfast, 8-10 a.m. Mon.-Fri., $13.99; lunch, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Mon.-Fri., $15.99; dinner, 4-8 p.m. Sun.- Thu. (to 9 p.m. Fri.-Sat.); Sat.-Thu., $22.99; steak and shrimp night, Fri., $25.99; Champagne brunch, 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. Sat.-Sun., $22.99.

Palace Station

The Feast Buffet: breakfast, 8-11 a.m. Mon.-Sat., $13.99; lunch, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Sat., $15.99; dinner, 4-9 p.m. daily, $22.99; brunch, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun., $22.99. A club-card member discount is available.

Palms

A.Y.C.E. Buffet: breakfast, 8-11 a.m. Mon.-Fri., $15.99; lunch, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Fri., $17.99; dinner, 4-9 p.m. daily, $24.99; brunch, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat.-Sun., $24.99.

Paris Las Vegas

Le Village Buffet: breakfast, 7-10 a.m. daily, $23.99; Champagne brunch, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. daily, $30.99; dinner, 3-10 p.m. Mon.-Fri. (to 11 p.m. Sat.-Sun.), $34.99.

Planet Hollywood Resort

Spice Market Buffet: breakfast, 7-10 a.m. daily, $19.99; Champagne brunch, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. daily, $25.99; prime rib dinner, 3-10 p.m. daily, $30.99.

Railroad Pass

Box Car Buffet: meatloaf, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Mon., $7.99; tacos, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tue., $7.99; soups, salads, sandwiches and pizza, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Wed., $5.99; barbecue picnic with cheeseburgers, 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. Thu., $7.99; fish fry, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Fri., $7.99; barbecue rib night, 4-7 p.m. Thu., $11.99; seafood dinner, 4-8 p.m. Fri., $19.99; prime rib dinner, 4-8 p.m. Sat., $12.99; family spaghetti night, 4-7 p.m. Sun., $12.99; Champagne brunch, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sat.-Sun., $12.99.

Rampart Casino

Market Place Buffet: breakfast, 6-11 a.m. Mon.-Fri. (to 9 a.m. Sat.-Sun.), $12.99; lunch, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Mon.-Fri., $14.99; dinner, 4-9 p.m. daily; Sun.-Thu., $19.99; crab feast, Fri., $30.99; lobster feast, Sat., $30.99; Champagne brunch, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat.-Sun., $20.99. A club-card member discount is available. Hawthorn Grill: brunch, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sun., $29.99.

Red Rock Resort

Feast Buffet: breakfast, 8-11 a.m. Mon.-Fri., $12.99; lunch, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mon.-Thu. (to 3 p.m. Fri.), $16.99; dinner, 3:30-9 p.m. daily; Sun.-Thu., $22.99; prime rib and shrimp, Fri.-Sat., $25.99; Champagne brunch, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat. (to 3:30 p.m. Sun.), $22.99. A club-card member discount is available.

Rio

Carnival World Buffet: dinner, 4-9 p.m. (to 9:30 p.m. Fri.-Sun.), $34.99; Champagne brunch, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat.-Sun., $29.99.

Sam’s Town

Firelight Buffet: breakfast, 7-10 a.m. Mon.-Sat. $10.99; lunch, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Mon.-Sat., $13.99; dinner, 4-9 p.m. daily; Sat.-Thu., $16.99; steak and shrimp, Fri., $20.99; Champagne brunch, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sun., $16.99. A club-card member discount is available.

Santa Fe Station

Feast Buffet: breakfast, 8-11 a.m. Mon.-Sat., $11.99; lunch, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Thu. (to 3 p.m. Fri.-Sat.), $13.99; dinner, 4-9 p.m. daily; Sun.-Thu., $17.99; seafood, Fri., $22.99; barbecue, Sat., $22.99; brunch, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun., $17.99. A club-card member discount is available.

Silver Sevens

S7 Buffet: dinner, 4-8 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; steak and prime rib, Fri., $24.77; crab legs, Sat., $27.77. A club-card member discount is available.

Silverton

Seasons Buffet: lunch, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Mon.-Sat. (to 2 p.m. Fri.), $11.99; dinner, 4-8:30 p.m. Sun.-Thu. (to 9 p.m. Sat.; 3 to 9:30 p.m. Fri.); Sun.-Thu., $16.99; lobster feast buffet Fri., $45.99; Polynesian dinner Sat., $24.99; Bellini brunch, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sun., $20.99. A club-card member discount is available.

South Point

Garden Buffet: breakfast, 7-10 a.m. Mon.-Fri., $11.95; lunch, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Mon.-Fri., $13.95; dinner, 4-9 p.m. Sun.-Thu. (to 10 p.m. Fri.-Sat.); prime rib and shrimp nights Sun.-Thu., $20.95; seafood and prime rib Fri.-Sat., $31.95; prime rib brunch, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat.-Sun., $20.95. A club-card member discount is available.

The Strat

Crafted Buffet: brunch, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Mon.-Fri., $17.99; dinner, 4-10 p.m. daily, $23.99; Champagne brunch, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat.-Sun., $23.99.

Suncoast

St. Tropez International Buffet: breakfast, 8-10:30 a.m. Mon.-Sat., $12.99; lunch, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Mon.-Sat., $13.99; dinner, 4-8 p.m. Sun.- Thu. (to 9 p.m. Fri.-Sat.); Sun.- Fri., $17.99; prime rib and shrimp scampi, Sat., $22.99; Champagne brunch, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sun., $17.99. A club-card member discount is available.

Sunset Station

Feast Buffet: breakfast, 8-11 a.m. Mon.-Sat., $10.99; lunch, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Sat., $13.99; dinner, 4-9 p.m. daily, $16.99; brunch, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun., $16.99. A club-card member discount is available.

Texas Station

Feast Buffet: breakfast, 8-11 a.m. Mon.-Sat., $10.99; lunch, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Sat., $13.99; dinner, 4-9 p.m. daily; Mon.-Thu., $16.99; fish fry, Fri., $18.99; prime rib, Sat., $16.99; brunch, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun., $16.99. A club-card member discount is available.

Treasure Island

Corner Market Buffet: breakfast, 7-11 a.m. Mon.-Fri., $23.45; lunch, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Fri., $25.95; dinner, 4-10 p.m. daily; Mon.-Thu., $29.95; crab, shrimp and prime rib fest, Fri.-Sun., $35.45; Champagne brunch, 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat.-Sun., $30.45. Unlimited drinks (wine, beer, mimosas and cocktails) for an additional $14.99.

Tropicana

Savor Brunch Buffet: brunch, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. daily, $23.99.

Westgate Las Vegas

Fresh Buffet: breakfast, 7-11 a.m., Mon.-Fri., $18; brunch, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat.- Sun., $27.99.

Wynn Las Vegas

The Buffet: brunch, 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. daily; Mon.-Fri., $30.99; Sat.-Sun., $38.99; dinner, 3:30-9:30 p.m. daily; Mon.-Thu., $44.99; gourmet dinner, Fri.-Sun., $52.99.