Food

A high-profile restaurant and a downtown brewery close in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 28, 2023 - 7:18 am
 
Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar in Red Rock Resort, west of Las Vegas, is shutting on April 30, 20 ...
Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar in Red Rock Resort, west of Las Vegas, is shutting on April 30, 2023, after nearly a decade of serving rustic American dishes. (Station Casinos)
Celebrated chef Michael Mina is joining with Château de Beaucastel, a famed French winery, to ...
Celebrated chef Michael Mina is joining with Château de Beaucastel, a famed French winery, to host a wine dinner at Bardot Brasserie in Aria Resort on the Las Vegas Strip. (Hardy Wilson)

In the latest Las Vegas restaurant reconnaissance, two high-profile closings:

Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar is closing April 30 after nearly a decade at Red Rock Resort. Employees of the restaurant, a partnership between Clique Hospitality and Station Casinos, will be offered positions within Clique Hospitality, Stations said in a statement. Hearthstone served rustic American dishes that drew on the restaurant’s two wood-fire ovens. A replacement restaurant has not been announced.

Banger Brewing is also closing after almost a decade. The taps will flow with craft beer through March 31 at 450 E. Fremont St., in downtown Vegas. “From all of us at Banger Brewing, we lift our glass and cheers our friends, our family, our followers and our amazing city!” Banger posted recently on its Facebook page.

But, as always, there are openings, too:

China A Go Go just debuted at 2466 E. Desert Inn Road, at Eastern Avenue, with a familiar menu of soups, appetizers, noodle dishes (the Singapore noodles are solid), stir-fries with various proteins (mu shu pork is also solid), plus vegetarian items, lunch specials, family dinners and a grand old standard, egg foo young. The restaurant delivers within a 3-mile radius.

■ Word came over the transom that The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill, a chain with six locations in the valley, is expanding with three more restaurants. They will be at The Bend campus, 8700 W. Sunset Road, near the 215 Beltway; 6540 Losee Road in North Las Vegas; and North Durango Drive and the 215 in Centennial Hills.

Estimated timelines to launch are sometime in quarter three of this year for The Bend, sometime in quarter two of this year for North Las Vegas and sometime in early 2024 for Centennial Hills, a representative for the The Great Greek said.

◆ ◆ ◆

Beginning 7 p.m. April 5, Château de Beaucastel, the celebrated French winery from the southern Rhône Valley, is joining with celebrated chef Michael Mina to present a wine dinner in his Bardot Brasserie in Aria. The pairings from the five-course dinner (plus amuse-bouche) include honey-glazed duck breast with ’04 and ’06 Château de Beaucastel, and lavender lamb chop with ’07 and ’09 Château de Beaucastel.

Tickets: $450, plus tax and gratuity. Details/required reservations: aria.mgmresorts.com/en/restaurants/beaucastel-experience.html.

◆ ◆ ◆

During April, Lawry’s The Prime Rib, 4043 Howard Hughes Parkway, in Hughes Center, will match a portion of guest donations to benefit Opportunity Village programs for Southern Nevadans with intellectual and related disabilities. The organization provides vocational training, community employment, day services, advocacy, arts and social recreation.

For each $10 donation up to $50, VIP Rewards guests will receive a $25 bonus on their loyalty account to use the next time they dine at any Lawry’s restaurant. Non-loyalty members will receive $25 in rewards if they donate a minimum of $10 and sign up for the VIP Rewards program.

Email tips, questions or feedback to ontheside@reviewjournal.com.

