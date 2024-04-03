A new deli and a Japanese whisky bar open in downtown Vegas

At the deli, look for coffee drinks and a host of sandwiches. At the bar, look for a drinks menu with several pages of Japanese spirits.

A spread from Pho restaurant in Treasure Island on the Las Vegas Strip. As of April 3, 2024, the restaurant is open seven days a week. (Treasure Island)

Stadium Swim, the year-round pool at Circa Resort in downtown Las Vegas, is presenting a viewing party of the Masters golf tournament, April 11 to 14, 2024. (Circa Resort)

Chef James Trees of Esther's Kitchen in the Arts District of Las Vegas received the key to the city from Mayor Carolyn Goodman on March 28, 2024. (Esther's Kitchen)

The Smoothie King chain has signed agreements to open seven shops across the Las Vegas Valley. (Smoothie King)

In the latest from the Las Vegas restaurant reconnaissance:

■ District Deli &Coffee just opened at 1504 S. Main St., in the former Braeswood Barbecue downtown. On the beverage side, there are coffees with milk and flavor options, frozen coffees, build-your-own smoothies, and steeped and iced teas.

The food menu features pastries such as croissants and fresh-baked cookies; a variety of toasts; chef’s salads with add-ins such as roast chicken and flank steak; traditional deli salads: egg, tuna, chicken; breakfast sandwiches; and a host of other sandwiches such as roasted vegetable, chicken cutlet and pastrami on hoagie. Visit districtdeliandcoffee.com.

■ Bar Ginza, which the Las Vegas Review-Journal first reported on in May, recently opened at 1301 S. Main St., Suite 170, in The Colorado building downtown. The bar features an expansive selection of Japanese whiskies and house cocktails made with these whiskies and other spirits. Sips to try: a Tokyo Sling with Nikka Gin and a Highball or Gin Rickey with choice of spirit.

■ A reader reports that a sign with potentially delicious portent — “The Sicilians are Coming” — has been hung at the old Bodega Bagel at 10075 S. Eastern Ave, Suite 116, in Stonehill Marketplace in Henderson. Public records show Bodega Bagel is still licensed for the space through June 30. Public records also show a fire permit expired in February for a “Sicilians” project. A planning documents search did not return any records for the space. Stay tuned.

■ Modern Market Eatery, a healthy fast-casual chain now in six states, plans to bring at least six restaurants (each with 20 to 25 full-time jobs) to the Vegas area in the next four to five years, the company recently announced. Modern Market began in Colorado in 2009.

The menu runs to salads (including build-your-own) and chef’s bowls (including sustainable curry salmon), sandwiches such as chicken banh mi, pizzas (including a Margherita), children’s dishes, and several sides (including roasted vegetables and cauliflower rice). Many dishes may be customized. Visit modernmarket.com.

■ Smoothie King, the smoothie behemoth with more than 1,350 locations worldwide, just announced a development agreement that will bring four new shops to the Vegas area, following the announcement in December of three new shops. The seven stores will open across Spring Valley, Summerlin and Henderson, with the first debut planned for as soon as late 2024. Vegas currently has three Smoothie Kings, the last launched in 2022. Visit smoothieking.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

Chef James Trees of Esther’s Kitchen received the key to the city on March 28 from Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, who recognized Trees’ commitment to the Art District, and who praised his keeping Esther’s downtown with the launch of the new enlarged restaurant on March 8 at 1131 S. Main St.

“Getting the key to the city is wild!” Trees said. “We’re so lucky to be part of this city. I believe in the next 10 to 15 years, the Arts District will set the standard for what a neighborhood in Las Vegas should feel like.” Visit estherslv.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Mijo Modern Mexican Restaurant at Durango casino is presenting a carnival brunch with samba dancers, concheros, percussionists and DJs. Menu highlights: churro French toast; huevos Benedictinos with seasoned ham, avocado and chile hollandaise; a birria torta dip sandwich on bolillo; and bottomless mimosas, micheladas and Aperol spritzes with a two-hour limit. Visit mijomexican.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

From April 11 to 14, Stadium Swim, the year-round pool with a 143-foot viewing screen at Circa, is presenting Fore the Win!, a viewing party of the Masters golf tournament from Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

The party features live broadcasts of the tournament; dishes such as pimiento cheese sandwiches, egg salad sandwiches, chicken salad on brioche, and ham and cheese on rye at prices comparable to the Augusta menu; and a traditional Azalea Cocktail made from vodka and lemon juice. Tickets begin at $25. Purchase/details: circalasvegas.com/fore-the-win.

◆ ◆ ◆

From 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. April 19, the Nth Connoisseur Experience, a tasting of rare and distinctive whiskies and other spirits, takes place at Wynn Las Vegas. Glencairn Crystal, the whisky glass partner, is providing guests with cut crystal tasting glasses. The event also includes wines and Champagnes, as well as dishes from Wynn chefs. Cost: $595. Purchse/details: https://nthlasvegas.universalwhiskyexperience.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

Starting Wednesday, Pho Vietnamese restaurant in Treasure Island is open seven days a week, from 5 to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 5 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Besides noodle soups, signature dishes include steamed and pan-fried pork gyoza, chicken katsu with tonkatsu sauce, and bún bò xào sauté of beef, lemongrass and rice vermicelli.

◆ ◆ ◆

The new BBQ Mexicana from celebrated chefs Susan Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken, 8480 W. Sunset Road, Suite 200, is celebrating National Burrito Day on Thursday with buy one burrito, get a second one at half price. The new restaurant is the first BBQ Mexicana with a drive-thru and the first not on the Strip or in a sports venue.

Email tips, questions or feedback to ontheside@reviewjournal.com.