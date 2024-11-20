A top Vegas pizzeria reopens in new space following Uber Eats scandal

The pizzeria is widely praised for its long-fermented dough that produces a crust at once soft and crisp, airy and chewy.

Elizabeth Blau and chef Kim Canteenwalla are seen in October 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A portion of the burrata Caprese is pictured at Solamente Pizza on West Sahara Avenue on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

An exterior view at Solamente Pizza on West Sahara Avenue on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Highly regarded Solamente Pizza has opened its new location at 8390 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 130, near South Durango Drive. Solamente closed its shared Town Square space this past summer following a scandal in which several Uber Eats pages were impersonating Solamente and other well-known Las Vegas restaurants, fulfilling orders through unaffiliated kitchens.

The new Solamente is much larger than the old pizzeria, offering more space to send out its widely praised pies, built from dough fermented for days to produce a crust balancing soft, crisp and chew, with an airy bubbled blistered cornice.

These modern Neapolitan pies in red and white styles range from classic Margherita, a Spicy Special (pepperoni, Calabrian chilis, mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, hot honey), and an A.P.B. (prosciutto di Parma, arugula, mozzarella, burrata, Pecorino Romano), to a Mushroom Arugula and a pizza take on cacio e pepe.

Ethan Spiezer, who also works full time as a special education teacher, founded Solamente out of the old Vegas Test Kitchen downtown. When the Test Kitchen closed in June 2023, Spiezer moved the pizzeria to the Town Square digs it shared with a vegan spot. Now, Spiezer and Solamente have a pizzeria of their own. Visit solamentepizza.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

Elizabeth Blau and chef Kim Canteenwalla, principals of Blau + Associates restaurant development company and owners of Honey Salt, have been gathering kudos out Texas way. Crown Block, the Dallas restaurant the couple helped create atop the Reunion Tower, recently received a Michelin-Recommended rating in the guide’s inaugural Texas edition. Blau and Canteenwalla are also operating partners in Buddy V’s Ristorante at The Venetian.

◆ ◆ ◆

From 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Vegas-based Miracle Flights, which provides free air transportation to youths who need assistance reaching medical care, will present its inaugural Wine Flights, a holiday wine walk in Downtown Summerlin to benefit Miracle Flight programs.

The event features seven tasting stations variously offering sparkling, red and white pours. People can make donations through QR codes on illuminated displays. Tickets: $50 from miracleflights.org. Check in at Santa Chalet in front of Macy’s.

◆ ◆ ◆

Through Nov. 27, Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada is accepting donations of frozen turkeys and nonperishable dinner fixings such as boxed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, green beans, cranberry sauce and canned yams for meals it will distribute to folks in need on Thanksgiving. Donations accepted from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays at the Catholic Charities campus, 1501 Las Vegas Blvd. North. For volunteer and giving opportunities, visit catholiccharities.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, Area15, 3215 S. Rancho Drive, presents Bytes & Beyond Food Tour, a self-guided tour with stops at Kaia for made-to-order hand rolls, The Beast for a sandwich or burger, Dream Weaver Milk & Boba Bar for a dessert drink, and Liftoff Bar & Ride for a specialty drink paired with an observation ride providing bird’s-eye views of the Strip. Cost: $69. Tickets: area15.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

From 3 to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 6, Eataly in Park MGM will present Sip & Savor: Tour of Toscana at the Chef’s Table. The afternoon features the history of Tuscan varietals, a tasting of five wines from the region paired with small bites, and take-home tastings notes. Seating is first come, first served. Tickets: $75. Purchase: eataly.com.

