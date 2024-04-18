Uber Eats, Grubhub ‘imposters’ rile popular Vegas restaurants

Fake pages on the delivery platforms direct orders to other restaurants. Acclaimed chef James Trees called out one of the pages in an online post.

What some call best Italian-American classics in US are coming to Las Vegas Strip

Esther’s Kitchen, widely regarded as one of the finest restaurants in Las Vegas, is not on Uber Eats. But that hasn’t stopped the delivery platform from hosting a page for something called Esther’s Italian Pasta Kitchen. In a Wednesday Facebook post, James Trees, chef-owner of Esther’s Kitchen, called out the page, claiming it is an imposter.

“How can you allow businesses to be impersonated and damage people’s reputations on your platform?” he asked Uber Eats in the post. “I wonder which one of my lawyer friends wants to sue a giant company for allowing garbage restaurants to impersonate the business that I built from the ground up?”

Trees is a James Beard Award finalist. Esther’s, an Italian restaurant, reopened in March in its stylish new 10,000-square-foot digs at 1131 S. Main St. in downtown Vegas.

Esther’s Italian Pasta Kitchen, according to its Uber Eats page, is at 10890 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 107, in Henderson. Something called NY Pizza & Bagel Cafe occupies that space (suites 107-108). It is unclear whether the similar name has caused any confusion or whether the confusion would open the business or Uber Eats to any liability.

Using the same name as a Vegas institution

There is also an Uber Eats page for restaurant calling itself “Gaetano’s Ristorante.” It is not, however, the well-known Vegas restaurant Gaetano’s Ristorante, a beloved family-owned place that’s been serving for more than 20 years. That well-known Gaetano’s is at 10271 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 111, Henderson.

The Uber Eats page for “Gaetano’s Ristorante” — the exact same name — shows 3380 Arville St. as the address. That’s in Chinatown, about 14 miles from the Henderson Gaetano’s. What occupies 3380 Arville? That would be Boss Pizza, a joint with 1½ stars on Yelp.

Now, it’s fair to ask how someone could confuse Gaetano’s on Uber Eats, which offers fries and mac salad, with the Henderson Gaetano’s, which offers pillowy housemade gnocchi swaddled in pistachio pesto cream. The same could be asked of “Esther’s” and Esther’s.

Worried about dumpling confusion

ShangHai Taste, one of the anchor restaurants of Chinatown Vegas, is celebrated for its xiao long bao, the delicate Shanghainese dumplings that still must be sturdy enough to contain the hot savory slurpable broth inside. Joe Muscaglione and chef Jimmy Li, a 2023 James Beard Award semifinalist, own the restaurant.

Muscaglione recently found a page on Grubhub for Shanghai Taste Handmade Dumplings & Asian Cuisine at 14 Pacific Ave., Henderson, a space occupied by Rose Garden, a Chinese restaurant. ShangHai Taste is on some delivery apps, and Muscaglione said he was concerned people might confuse his ShangHai Taste page with the Grubhub page for Shanghai Taste Handmade Dumplings, with potentially serious consequences.

“I feel like imitation is a form of flattery, but it seems an obvious attempt to impersonate us. We don’t know their standards of quality or ingredients or cooking skills. Our standards are extremely high, and this could damage our reputation and our brand.”

Muscaglione put the onus on Grubhub to “do a little research” before approving restaurant pages.

For a neighborhood pizzeria, another similar page

It’s not just big-name restaurants that have been affected. As first reported by KVVU, Fox 5, Christina Martin, owner of Manizza’s Pizza on South Rainbow Boulevard in Spring Valley, recently discovered that another restaurant was using the name Manizza’s Pizza on Uber Eats. Manizza’s owned by Martin has never joined the platform, and the Uber Eats page was offering dishes Manizza’s does not serve.

A Thursday morning search for Manizza’s on Uber Eats did not return any results, suggesting the page had been removed. In an Instagram post, Martin offered to make whole anyone who had mistakenly ordered through that other page.

“If you have ordered Manizza’s on the Uber Eats platform, I want to replace it for you for free. Give us the opportunity to earn your business that you tried to give us the first time. Just show us a screenshot of your order and bring it in, and we’ll make you a pizza free of charge. I want you to have the real deal because it’s awesome.”

The Las Vegas Review-Journal has reached out to Uber and to the owner of Gaetano’s Ristorante for comment. A telephone message was left for the owners of NY Pizza & Bagel Cafe. Boss Pizza was not open to be contacted at the time of posting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.