Food

Acclaimed downtown Vegas pizzeria reveals opening date for Henderson outpost

A Sicilian pepperoni with ricotta cheese pizza from Good Pie in the Arts District is seen on Friday, June 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. The restaurant is opening a location in Henderson later in 2024. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The exterior of the future second location of Good Pie, this one in Henderson, on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
The exterior of the future second location of Good Pie, this one in Henderson, on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
A Grandma pizza from Good Pie in the Las Vegas Arts District. A location of the pizzeria is opening in Henderson in October 2024. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A large Brooklyn shroom pizza from Good Pie in the Las Vegas Arts District. A location of the pizzeria is opening in Henderson in October 2024. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The exterior of the future second location of Good Pie in Henderson, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 9, 2024 - 7:54 am
 

You’re about to get pie-eyed, Henderson.

Good Pie, the downtown Las Vegas pizzeria known for its accomplished renditions of several pizza styles, will open Oct. 14 at 835 Seven Hills Drive, a representative for the restaurant told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Good Pie will occupy the space (Suites 140A and 140B) that previously housed Angelina’s Pizza & Restaurant.

The confirmed debut date follows word in June, first reported by the R-J, that Good Pie would be launching in Henderson. Opening day will feature a family-friendly celebration inspired by Italian street festivals, with food, games and other attractions. Check @goodpielv on Facebook and Instagram closer to the date for more on the party.

The look; pizza styles

Good Pie Henderson offers some of the design and feel of the downtown original, with a custom wooden service bar, marble countertops, tufted booths and banquettes, faux brick and a tin ceiling. The restaurant seats about 79, slightly larger than downtown, with better seating for large parties.

The menu features signature Good Pie pizza styles (Grandma, Sicilian, Brooklyn, Detroit), along with New York slices, gluten-free Sicilian versions and dinner items to be announced.

Journey in dough

Vincent Rotolo, owner-pizzaiolo of Good Pie, arrived in Vegas in 2011 from his native New York City. He later worked at 800 Degrees Pizzeria in the old Monte Carlo, at Dom DeMarco’s Pizzeria, and as founding general manager and head pizzaiolo at Evel Pie on Fremont Street.

Rotolo opened his first Good Pie in early February 2018 (on National Pizza Day) in the Pawn Plaza downtown. He signed a lease for the current Good Pie space (1212 S. Main St.) in 2019, but the pandemic delayed the opening. In November 2020, Rotolo closed the original pizzeria in Pawn Plaza; he opened on South Main Street the next month.

Among its accolades, Good Pie has been named one of the best pizza shops in Nevada by Food & Wine and has been ranked among the top pizzerias in the U.S. by Thrillist. Visit www.goodpie.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

