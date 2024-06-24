Downtown Las Vegas pizzeria is opening a shop in the suburbs

The pizzeria has been named among the best in Nevada and the best in the U.S.

Owner-pizzaiolo Vincent Rotolo is shown here at his Good Pie in the Arts District on Friday, June 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. Rotolo is opening another restaurant in Henderson later in 2024. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A small Detroit white pizza from Good Pie in the Arts District is seen on Friday, June 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. The restaurant is opening a location in Henderson later in 2024. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A large Brooklyn shroom pizza from Good Pie in the Arts District is seen on Friday, June 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. The restaurant is opening a location in Henderson later in 2024. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A Grandma pizza from Good Pie in the Arts District is seen on Friday, June 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. The restaurant is opening a location in Henderson later in 2024. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A Sicilian pepperoni with ricotta cheese pizza from Good Pie in the Arts District is seen on Friday, June 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. The restaurant is opening a location in Henderson later in 2024. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

It’s a Good thing.

Good Pie, the highly regarded downtown Las Vegas pizzeria, is opening up a shop in the suburbs. Renovations of an existing space are underway at 835 Seven Hills Drive, at West Horizon Ridge Parkway, Henderson.

The new restaurant will offer some of the look and feel of the downtown original, with a custom wooden service bar, marble countertops, tufted booths and banquettes, faux brick and a tin ceiling. The restaurant seats about 79, slightly larger than downtown, with better seating for large parties.

The menu features signature Good Pie pizza styles (Grandma, Sicilian, Brooklyn, Detroit), along with New York slices, gluten-free Sicilian and dinner items to be announced.

“We’ve been really fortunate to grow Good Pie in a few short years from a tiny space downtown to the Arts District, and now expanding to Henderson,” owner and pizzaiolo Vincent Rotolo said.”It’s amazing to be part of a valley where people appreciate that quality and authenticity make a difference.”

Pie cred

Rotolo arrived in Vegas in 2011 from his native New York City. He later worked at 800 Degrees Pizzeria in the old Monte Carlo, at Dom DeMarco’s Pizzeria, and as founding general manager and head pizzaiolo at Evel Pie on Fremont Street.

Rotolo opened his first Good Pie in early February 2018 (on National Pizza Day) in the Pawn Plaza downtown. He signed a lease for the current Good Pie space (1212 S. Main St.) in 2019, but the pandemic delayed the opening. In November 2020, Rotolo closed the original pizzeria in Pawn Plaza; he opened on South Main Street the next month.

Among its accolades, Good Pie has been named one of the best pizza shops in Nevada by Food & Wine and has been ranked among the top pizzerias in the U.S. by Thrillist. Good Pie in Henderson is planned to open in September.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.