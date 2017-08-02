All-white pop-up picnic returning to secret location in Las Vegas

They’re baaaack. Diner en Blanc, the secret-group-dinner phenomenon that originated in Paris and has expanded around the world, plans a return to Las Vegas on Oct. 8.

Attendees wave their tales before starting to eat during the Diner en Blanc pop-up picnic event at The Park in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 17, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

And their own non-alcoholic beverages; for white wine and Champagne, because of county laws, they’ll need to buy it at the Diner en Blanc e-store (beer and cocktail lovers are out of luck). And wear white, head to toe, “no ivory, no off-white and no beige.”

And, because the event is rain or shine, a white or transparent raincoat, poncho or umbrella. And they’ll need to take everything (including leftovers and litter) when they leave.

Sound like your kind of event? Last year, 1,000 people attended. Registration ($80 per couple) is open to those who attended last year, after which people referred by those who attended last year are eligible, with those on the waiting list last. You can’t attend alone. And once you register, you’re committed. For registration or to get on the waiting list, visit lasvegas.dinerenblanc.com.

