Asian food festival to be held in Las Vegas

A sign for the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center is seen on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 17, 2024 - 9:05 am
 

A large Asian food festival is set to be held in Las Vegas next year.

The event, dubbed Dream Asia Festival, will be held Feb. 14-16, 2025 at the at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, the festival’s website says.

Organizers state on the website that the event will feature 93 food vendors “dishing out the finest from East Asia, Southeast Asia, South Asia, Central Asia, and Asian Fusion.”

According to Dream Asia Festival, the event will also include 20 “legendary NYC street food vendors.”

For more information on the event, visit www.dreamasiafest.com.

