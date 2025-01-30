Asian restaurant on Las Vegas Strip reopens after update

A New York strip steak marinated in Cloud 23 Hot Sauce, a limited-time dish from Komodo in the Fontainebleau on the Las Vegas Strip. (Groot Hospitality)

Noodles, the pan-Asian restaurant in Bellagio that closed about three months ago for renovations, has reopened. The redesigned interior draws inspiration from the streets of the Upper Lascar Row antiques market in Hong Kong, with Chinese windows, stone art, lanterns and paravent screens.

In the new setting, Noodles’ longtime favorites remain: char siu bao, tableside dim sum, Hong Kong egg noodles, Singapore noodles, Chilean sea bass and more. A new menu of Asian-inspired cocktails includes a spritz made with soju and yuzu and a white cranberry martini made with sake.

Noodles lies off the casino floor near Baccarat Bar and is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

◆ ◆ ◆

Istorya, the Vegas-based creator of Filipino pop-up restaurants, will present Sulu: A Taste of Mindanao, the third event in its dinner series. The evening celebrates the culinary heritage of the Muslim communities on Mindanao, the second-largest island in the Philippines. The menu features 12 Muslim Filipino dishes accompanied by documentary segments covering Muslim Filipino life and culture. The dishes are pork-free and meats, when used, are halal-certified.

The pop-ups offer two seatings at 5 and 8 p.m. Tuesday and Feb. 25 at Palate restaurant, 1301 S. Main St., Suite 110. Cost: $85, with alcohol-free beverage pairings an additional $30 and alcoholic pairings an added $45. Required reservations: exploretock.com/istorya.

◆ ◆ ◆

Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews in Town Square, has added five burgers to its menu of more than 50 burgers and 50 beers.

There’s a pepperoni pizza burger topped with marinara, mozzarella and pepperoni on Texas toast, then served in triangular slices ($15.99); a half-pound Figgy Momma provisioned with spicy fig jam, pepper bacon, sautéed onions and Gouda ($15.99); and a Peach Pit featuring caramelized pork in sweet and spicy peach pit sauce ($15.99).

A Wild Willy Roaster Melt rises with a half-pound patty, pot roast, Gouda and special sauce on Texas toast ($18.99), while the Rise & Grind Breakfast layers brisket-jalapeño sausage, a fried egg, Gouda and house aïoli ($16.99).

◆ ◆ ◆

On Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 9, Happy Camper in Fashion Show mall is offering an all-you-can-eat package featuring salads, mozzarella sticks, nachos, chicken wings, meatballs, pizzas, brownies and more. The game will air on 20-plus TVs. Service runs from 3 p.m. until the end of the third quarter; seating begins at 2:30 p.m. Cost: $90. Package required for entry. Purchase: happycamper.pizza.

◆ ◆ ◆

Jonathan Bauman has been appointed executive chef of Delilah in Wynn Las Vegas. Bauman joined the property in 2008, working at the former Stratta, from Michelin-starred chef Alex Stratta, and at the old Society Café. Bauman later became executive chef of The Buffet and Jardin restaurant. The chef is a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America.

◆ ◆ ◆

BBQ Mexicana, 8480 W. Sunset Road, Suite 200, from famed chefs Susan Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken, has introduced a tamale built from barbecue sauce-infused masa, smoked brisket stuffing, manchego cheese sauce, avocado crema and salsa fresca. The tamale is served with organic rice and black beans. Cost: $13. The special is available through February.

◆ ◆ ◆

Komodo in the Fontainebleau, known for uniting barbecue with Southeast Asian flavors, is joining with Cloud 23, Brooklyn Beckham’s organic and non-GMO hot sauce, to present a Snake River Farms New York strip steak marinated in Cloud 23. The special is paired with miso-grilled maitake mushrooms and topped with chimichurri. Cost: $105.

Email tips, questions or feedback to ontheside@reviewjournal.com.