Aureole closing to make room for ‘Top Chef’ stars’ residency at Mandalay Bay

Brothers Michael and Bryan Voltaggio are debuting Retro by Voltaggio this spring at Mandalay Bay, where chef Charlie Palmer’s Aureole will close in the coming months.

Brothers Michael and Bryan Voltaggio, “Top Chef” stars and restaurateurs, and Charlie Palmer, one of America’s most celebrated chefs and the head of a hospitality group that stretches from New York City to Las Vegas to the California wine country, are keeping things in the family while passing the torch (and the toque).

The Voltaggii, who spent many years with the Charlie Palmer Collective, are debuting Retro by Voltaggio, a one-year culinary residency, this spring at Mandalay Bay. The restaurant will occupy what is now Palmer’s Aureole, which will close in the coming months after more than 20 years at the property.

Aureole is the Vegas incarnation of the New York City restaurant that Palmer originally opened in a townhouse on East 61st Street in Manhattan in 1988. Aureole was immediately acclaimed for its regional American ingredients, and a culinary star was born.

“As I shift attention to exciting new ventures, it brings me joy to know our beloved space will flourish under Michael and Bryan’s leadership,” Palmer said. “I wish them the best and look forward to seeing what their talented minds bring to the Las Vegas dining scene.”

Thanking a mentor

The brothers thanked Palmer for his contributions to their craft and growth.

“Chef Palmer has been an incredible mentor to both of us. From providing guidance and support throughout our careers to cooking with him in the kitchen at Aureole, we learned foundational knowledge and skills that fueled the passion and drive to deliver culinary excellence in all we do.

“Our promise is to maintain that level of first-class hospitality for which Chef Palmer and his legendary brands are known.”

Back to the ’80s and ’90s

Also revealed: the inspiration for Retro by Voltaggio and a few menu items.

“The ’80s and ’90s saw unforgettable moments in music, fashion, movies, TV shows, food, and countless trends that swept the nation,” Michael Voltaggio said. “With Retro, we will celebrate that nostalgia in every element of the experience while putting our spin on beloved dishes from the era.”

Sample menu items include new takes on classics like Caesar salad, a shrimp cocktail, pot roast and lobster Thermidor. Retro also will feature a themed cocktail list, entertainment, art pieces and hit music soundtracks of the time.

