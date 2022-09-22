Baked Alaska among specials as Lawry’s celebrates 25th anniversary

This pizzazzy rendition of baked Alaska for two features vanilla ice cream, raspberry cake, meringue flambéed tableside with rum, and a garnish of berries glinting with edible silver glitter.

Baked Alaska for two is on the menu of food and drink specials, served through Oct. 31, 2022, as Lawry's The Prime Rib celebrates the 25th anniversary of the opening of its Las Vegas location. (Eugene Dela Cruz)

Baked Alaska showcases the enduring appeal of hot and cold, fire and ice, united in one dish.

The classic recipe calls for a brick of ice cream to be clad in thick slices of cake, wrapped in cling film to freeze and set, unwrapped and robed in swirled meringue, frozen again, then quickly baked (or flambéed) to brown the meringue before serving. Many variations of this classic recipe exist.

Through Oct. 31, Lawry’s The Prime Rib on Howard Hughes Parkway is celebrating its 25th anniversary with food and drink specials that include a pizzazzy rendition of baked Alaska for two ($25) featuring vanilla ice cream, raspberry cake, meringue flambéed tableside with rum, and a garnish of berries glinting with edible silver glitter.

Baked Alaska was most likely invented at Delmonico’s restaurant in New York City to mark the Alaska Purchase in 1867. The first Lawry’s opened in 1938 in Beverly Hills, California. The Las Vegas restaurant debuted in 1997. There are also Lawry’s restaurants in Dallas and across Asia.

For more information, visit lawrysonline.com.

