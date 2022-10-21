Barry’s steakhouse named among world’s top restaurants by Tripadvisor

A tomahawk steak at Barry's Downtown Prime, the steakhouse in Circa Resort and Casino in downtown Las Vegas that was named among the top 10 percent of restaurants worldwide in the 2022 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice awards. (Barry's Downtown Prime)

The Garden Room in Barry's Downtown Prime, the steakhouse in Circa Resort in downtown Las Vegas that was named among the top 10 percent of restaurants worldwide in the 2022 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice awards. (Pathfinder Productions)

A bar and lounge area in Barry's Downtown Prime, the steakhouse in Circa Resort in downtown Las Vegas that was named among the top 10 percent of restaurants worldwide in the 2022 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice awards. (Pathfinder Productions)

Barry’s Downtown Prime must be doing the bone marrow luge right.

The steakhouse at Circa in downtown Las Vegas has just been recognized as being among the top 10 percent of restaurants worldwide in the Tripadvisor 2022 Travelers’ Choice awards. The awards celebrate businesses that have received outstanding traveler reviews from diners around the globe on Tripadvisor during the past 12 months.

The luge — a shot of Madeira poured down the bone and onto a steaming tangle of fettuccine Alfredo and bone marrow, creating a rich wine sauce — played its part in the recognition, as did tomahawk steaks and seafood towers, vegan meatloaf and craft cocktails and a 12-ounce rib cap roasted over 900-degree coals.

Barry S. Dakake is chef-owner of the restaurant, which is at once striking and cozy, encompassing 3,200 square feet and multiple spaces and dining areas.

Among them are the Pioneer Club that can be booked for cocktails and passed hors d’oeuvres, the Sultan’s Table featuring a meat window display, and the Garden Room centered around a lush olive tree with glimmering lights in an enclosed section of the main dining room.

For more information, visit barrysdowntownprime.com

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ItsJLW on Twitter.