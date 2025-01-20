‘Biggest pizza in Las Vegas’ devoured in viral video

The YouTube video, which has drawn almost 2 million views, shows two competitive eaters devouring an 18-pound pie offered at a family-owned Las Vegas pizzeria.

Super Mario's Pizza at 1000 S. Torrey Pines Dr. is seen, on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

It’s two guys, a girl and a pizza — my God, what a pizza! — Las Vegas style.

Recently, Beard Meets Food, the lavishly whiskered YouTuber and competitive eater (born Adam Moran), joined his Vegas friend and top-ranked competitive eater Heavy D (born Derek Hendrickson) to take on the King Pizza challenge at Super Mario’s Pizza (born November 2023) on Torrey Pines Drive.

The trenchermen had an hour to devour their choice for the girthy rectangular pie — part Hawaiian (blasphemy!), part Philly cheesesteak — that is 45 inches long and 20 inches wide. Mario’s co-owner Carla Guzman (her husband is Mario) delivered the 18-pound pie, made with 5 pounds of cheese, and provided commentary.

On Sunday, Beard posted the video of the pizza challenge to his YouTube Channel, BeardMeetsFood. Since then, the video has garnered almost 2 million views, and “Super Mario’s Pizza” ranks as the No. 2 Google search related to Vegas in the past 24 hours.

Can’t swallow

“What’s your telltale sign that you’re done,” Guzman asked the guys at one point.

“When you take a bite and your body just — you can’t even swallow,” Heavy said.

Beard and Heavy shoved the last bits of Hawaiian in their mouths at about 48 minutes, completing the challenge. Heavy called for post-pie brownies. Guzman reminded everyone the brownies weigh in at a half-pound.

“What? What is it with Americans, man?” asked Beard, who is British, marveling at the excess following the excess of an 18-pound pizza.

A few minutes later in his car, he tried the brownie. “I can barely chew anymore,” he said.

The King Pizza Super Specials with two toppings or specialty toppings, 20 chicken fingers or 40 wings, and a 2-liter bottle of soda run $189.99 to $199.99. Super Mario’s Pizza is at 1000 S. Torrey Pines Drive. Visit supermariospizzalv.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.