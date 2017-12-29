Food

Black Tap brings famous ‘Crazy Shakes’ to Las Vegas Strip — VIDEO

By Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 29, 2017 - 12:46 pm
 

New York’s craziest shakes are coming to Las Vegas. And your Instagram feed better be ready.

Black Tap specializes in burgers and cocktails but their extravagant milkshakes are what has earned them a loyal following on social media.

The new restaurant offers standby dishes including the Cake Shake, which is topped with a heaping slice of Funfetti cake, and the Texan Burger made with aged cheddar, a crispy onion ring and bacon.

Black Tap opens on December 30 at the Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip.

Correction: A previous version of this story indicated that Black Tap would open on December 31.

