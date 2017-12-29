Black Tap brings famous ‘Crazy Shakes’ to Las Vegas Strip — VIDEO

New York’s craziest shakes are coming to Las Vegas. And your Instagram feed better be ready.

The Cake shake at Black Tap in The Venetian in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The Cookie shake at Black Tap in The Venetian in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Interior decorations at Black Tap in The Venetian in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The All-American burger at Black Tap in The Venetian in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Spicy Korean bbq wings with buttermilk-dill dressing at Black Tap in The Venetian in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The bar area at Black Tap in The Venetian in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Interior decorations at Black Tap in The Venetian in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Interior decorations at Black Tap in The Venetian in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Black Tap specializes in burgers and cocktails but their extravagant milkshakes are what has earned them a loyal following on social media.

The new restaurant offers standby dishes including the Cake Shake, which is topped with a heaping slice of Funfetti cake, and the Texan Burger made with aged cheddar, a crispy onion ring and bacon.

Black Tap opens on December 30 at the Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip.

Correction: A previous version of this story indicated that Black Tap would open on December 31.

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.