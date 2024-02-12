44°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Food

Buffalo Wild Wings offers special deal after Super Bowl enters OT

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 11, 2024 - 7:51 pm
 
Buffalo Wild Wings will give away six wings for free on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. (Buffalo Wild Wings)
Buffalo Wild Wings will give away six wings for free on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. (Buffalo Wild Wings)
A sign for the open Buffalo Wild Wings in the Miracle Mile Shops in Las Vegas, Thursday, March ...
A sign for the open Buffalo Wild Wings in the Miracle Mile Shops in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Buffalo Wild Wings is giving away free wings later this month after the Super Bowl went into overtime.

Anyone is eligible to get six free boneless or traditional wings from the restaurant on Monday, Feb. 26 from 2 to 5 p.m.

Buffalo Wild Wings has offered this special giveaway for six years. The last time the Super Bowl entered overtime was in 2017, when the New England Patriots won against the Atlanta Falcons.

MOST READ
1
Raiders free agent says there’s one team he will never play for
Raiders free agent says there’s one team he will never play for
2
Son loses mom’s house because of Medicaid choice
Son loses mom’s house because of Medicaid choice
3
Notorious ‘best bettor in the world’ wagers $1.1M on Super Bowl
Notorious ‘best bettor in the world’ wagers $1.1M on Super Bowl
4
On eve of Super Bowl Sunday, Las Vegas hotel room rates plummet
On eve of Super Bowl Sunday, Las Vegas hotel room rates plummet
5
$122K slots jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
$122K slots jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Method Man, left, and GZA of Wu-Tang Clan perform at the 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage F ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

Wu-Tang Clan, the Black Crowes and National Pizza Day deals top this week’s lineup of things to do in Las Vegas.

More stories
Adele defends Swift at show, gets Jason Kelce singing
Adele defends Swift at show, gets Jason Kelce singing
Gluten-free fast food chain postpones Las Vegas grand opening
Gluten-free fast food chain postpones Las Vegas grand opening
Gluten-free chain shares new opening dates for valley restaurants
Gluten-free chain shares new opening dates for valley restaurants
5 things the internet can’t shut up about ahead of Super Bowl in Vegas
5 things the internet can’t shut up about ahead of Super Bowl in Vegas
Want to taxi to the Super Bowl? It’ll cost you extra
Want to taxi to the Super Bowl? It’ll cost you extra
Vegas nods you may have missed during Super Bowl 58
Vegas nods you may have missed during Super Bowl 58