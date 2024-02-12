Buffalo Wild Wings offers special deal after Super Bowl enters OT

Buffalo Wild Wings is giving away free wings later this month after the Super Bowl went into overtime.

Buffalo Wild Wings will give away six wings for free on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. (Buffalo Wild Wings)

A sign for the open Buffalo Wild Wings in the Miracle Mile Shops in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Anyone is eligible to get six free boneless or traditional wings from the restaurant on Monday, Feb. 26 from 2 to 5 p.m.

Buffalo Wild Wings has offered this special giveaway for six years. The last time the Super Bowl entered overtime was in 2017, when the New England Patriots won against the Atlanta Falcons.