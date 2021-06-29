99°F
Food

Buffet at Bellagio will reopen in July

Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 29, 2021 - 11:46 am
 
The Buffet at Bellagio will reopen in July. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Buffet at Bellagio will return next month.

The buffet will be open for brunches seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Highlights include an omelet station, seafood selections, carving stations and a personalized gelato stand.

Prices are $39.99, Monday-Thursday and $45.99, Friday-Sunday. Children 6-11 years old eat for 50 percent off; for those 5 years old and younger, the meals are complimentary.

Reservations are available for groups of 12 or more.

