‘Buzzy’ SoCal coffee shop opens in west Henderson

A former professional motorcross rider started the chain in San Diego. Henderson is its first Nevada location.

Three-seed avocado toastl from Better Buzz Coffee Roasters, planned to open Oct. 17, 2024, near Henderson. (Better Buzz Coffee Roasters)

An OG açai bowl from Better Buzz Coffee Roasters, planned to open Oct. 17, 2024, near Henderson. (Better Buzz Coffee Roasters)

The Espresso Old-Fashioned, from left, Burstin’ Blue Raspberry energy drink, and Best Drink Ever at Better Buzz Coffee Roasters in Henderson, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Dirt bikes gave birth to the Buzz (and the buzz).

Tim Langdon began his career as a professional motocross rider; repeated injuries forced his retirement. What was next? He sold some of his dirt bikes to launch a coffee cart with Stephanie Garden, now his wife, in 2002 in the Mira Mesa section of San Diego.

The coffee cart grew into the first bricks-and-mortar location of Better Buzz Coffee Roasters, which debuted in the Pacific Beach area of San Diego in 2007. And that original store has expanded to 24 shops across Southern California, two in Arizona, and one in Las Vegas opening Oct. 17 on St. Rose Parkway, near the western border of Henderson.

Although there are bee and honeycomb elements in the design and branding of the coffee shop, “the buzz name really comes from our coffee. We truly believe you get a better buzz with our coffee,” said Amanda Cameron, vice president of marketing, citing rigorous vetting of source beans and roasting in small batches at lower temperatures for a shorter time.

With this lighter roast, she added, “you get more caffeine. You truly get a better buzz.”

Neon buzz

Better Buzz encompasses a café of almost 1,800 square feet, plus a double drive-thru and a 400-square-foot terrace, at 3432 St. Rose Parkway, just west of South Maryland Parkway.

The design incorporates the black, white and vibrant yellow color scheme found at many Better Buzzes, along with honeycomb menu boards, a merchandise area, a wall striped in black and white tile and a Life’s Better Buzzed sign glowing in neon yellow above the counter.

This drink is registered

The Vegas menu will be substantially the same as the core menu found at other shops, Cameron said, with Best Drink Ever the queen bee. The drink (its name is federally trademarked) is the Better Buzz take on a vanilla latte, combining a house coffee blend with signature vanilla creamer.

To celebrate its launch, the Vegas store will offer, for 30 days, an Espresso Old-Fashioned made with espresso, grenadine and bitters, then served over ice, with an orange slice and maraschino cherries for garnish. From opening day through Nov. 15, a portion of the sales of the old-fashioned will be donated to Three Square Food Bank.

“It’s a twist on the old-fashioned without the alcohol,” Cameron said. “We’re taking a spin on the mocktail trend.”

The menu proceeds through lattes, single-origin espressos, cold brews, flavored iced coffees, smoothies, teas and newly introduced Buzz Energy served as drinks or in cans. The Burstin’ Blue Raspberry buzzes with popping candy on top.

Food options run to OG açai bowls, fancy toasts (including three-seed avocado), and Caprese or bacon ciabatta sandwiches. “It’s all made to order,” Cameron said.

More Vegas shops

The new Better Buzz could be the first of several locations in the Las Vegas Valley.

Shops are planned to open in mid-December on North Nellis Boulevard and sometime in 2025 on West Craig Road in North Las Vegas, Cameron said. Two more shops in Henderson are being considered, Cameron said, but nothing has been settled.

Public records show planning documents already filed for yet another shop, at East Lake Mead Parkway and South Water Street. Five locations across the valley? That’s a big buzz.

