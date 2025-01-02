62°F
Candy store in Downtown Summerlin slated to close

National chain It’Sugar, one of the largest specialty candy retailers in the world, is closin ...
National chain It’Sugar, one of the largest specialty candy retailers in the world, is closing its Downtown Summerlin location. (Las Vegas-Review-Journal/File)
Candy at It'Sugar (Al Mancini/Las Vegas-Review-Journal)
Candy at It'Sugar (Al Mancini/Las Vegas-Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 2, 2025 - 1:15 pm
 
Updated January 2, 2025 - 1:21 pm

A popular candy store is closing its doors in Downtown Summerlin.

National chain It’Sugar, one of the largest specialty candy retailers in the world, is closing its Downtown Summerlin location on Monday, the store confirmed. The store is at 1980 Festival Plaza, Suite 195 next to Free People and White House Black Market.

The candy retailer has five other locations across the valley at The Venetian, Palazzo, Grand Bazaar, Fashion Show mall and Town Square. No other locations are slated to close.

A corporate spokesperson for It’Sugar didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the reason for the closure.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.

