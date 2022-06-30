Celebrate July 4th with holiday food and drink specials

Here’s a sampling of what restaurants and bars across Las Vegas are offering to celebrate Independence Day. Fireworks sometimes included.

A Patriot Burger with American wagyu beef is being served to mark Independence Day 2022 at Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar in Red Rock Resort, Las Vegas. (Red Rock Resort)

Carversteak in Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip is offering a three-course prix fixe menu to celebrate Independence Day 2022. (Carversteak)

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer in The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip is celebrating Independence Day 2022 with a red, white and blue shake featuring a strawberry-vanilla milkshake with cupcake, firecracker ice pops, whipped cream, and red white and blue sprinkles plus a cherry. (The Venetian)

At Jaleo by José Andrés in The Cosmpolitan of Las Vegas, the Summer of Sangria launches July 4, 2022, with five sangria styles by the glass, half pitcher or pitcher and a chef’s selection of tapas. (Rey Lopez)

Macarons in patriotic red, white and blue are being offered by Bouchon Bakery in The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip to mark Independence Day 2022. (The Venetian)

From July 1-4, 2022, Side Piece Pizza in Red Rock Resort is celebrating the Fourth of July with a red, white and blue pizza featuring pepperoni and blue cheese on a New York-style crust. (Anthony Mair)

For Independence Day 2022, Virgil’s Real Barbecue in The Linq Promenade, Las Vegas, is serving a Sparkler vodka cocktail and jalapeño mango baby back ribs in a half or full rack. (The Linq)

A Freedom 'Rita cocktail from Tacos & Tequila in Palace Station celebrates Independence Day 2022. (Station Casinos)

For Independence Day 2022, a Maverick hot dog special at The Front Yard in Ellis Island Casino is built from two Snap-O-Razzo beef dogs topped with arugula, pickled shallots, bacon and garlic aïoli. (Ellis Island Casino)

To honor Independence Day 2022, Pancho's Mexican Restaurant in Summerlin is featuring a Lady Liberty margarita made with Campo Azul Tequila, blue curaçao and a red sugar rim. (Pancho's Mexican Restaurant)

Top of the World restaurant in The Strat, Las Vegas, is serving a special menu from July 1-4, 2022, featuring watermelon and feta salad, braised beef ribs with whole grain mustard potatoes, and vanilla sponge cake with cherry chocolate chip ice cream. (Anthony Mair)

Ri Ra Irish Pub in the Shops at Mandalay Place is celebrating with a Yank Burger built from two beef patties topped with traditional hamburger fixings. (Mandalay Place)

The Fourth of July hasn’t traditionally been a day for dining out. In fact, it remains the most popular day of the year in the U.S. for grilling at home.

At the same time, bars and restaurants now routinely serve specials to mark multiple holidays during the year, including a host of ingredient “days.” In that spirit (and in the spirit of independence), we’re sharing food and drink specials that places across Las Vegas are offering to celebrate the Fourth.

Fireworks sometimes included.

Bottiglia Cucina &Enoteca in Green Valley Ranch Resort is pouring a $10 red, white and blue special that features a glass of house red wine, glass of house white wine or shot of 50 Blue Vodka.

Cabo Wabo Cantina in Planet Hollywood is hosting a patio party with views of the city’s fireworks, an All American cocktail (Absolut citron, Sprite, grenadine, blue curaçao), and signature Cabo Wabo dishes.

Carmine’s Italian Restaurant in the Forum Shops at Caesars is showcasing a red, white and blue Titanic dessert featuring a chocolate torte topped with strawberry, vanilla and blueberry ice cream, then piled with whipped cream, blueberries, strawberries and cookie smokestacks ($33.95).

Carversteak in Resorts World Las Vegas is serving a $65 three-course menu (main dish: buttermilk fried chicken), with a Summer Trail cocktail (organic vodka, gin liqueur, lemon verbena) an additional $20.

In The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas: At Jaleo by José Andrés, the Summer of Sangria launches July 4 with five sangria styles by the glass, half pitcher or pitcher ($14-70), and a chef’s selection of tapas ($21). At Holsteins Shakes &Buns, a red, white and booze milkshake ($17) and a short rib burger with onion rings ($33) can be ordered individually or as a combo ($45). Milk Bar is offering a waffle cone, brownie and pudding pie dipped in a peanut butter shell, $8 for a slice or $60 for a whole pie. At STK, steaks can be topped from Friday through Monday with a red, white and blue sauce ($17.76) fashioned using lobster, truffle butter and blue corn strips.

The Front Yard in Ellis Island Casino is relishing hot dog specials like The Maverick ($11) with two Snap-O-Razzo beef dogs topped with arugula, pickled shallots, bacon and garlic aïoli, or the Firecracker Dog ($11) with two Snap-O-Razzo beef dogs, ground beef, green chili sauce, beer cheese and jalapeño. Served Saturday through Monday.

Garden Buffet in South Point is presenting, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., a special barbecue buffet featuring soups, fresh fruits and salads, Bayou catfish and smoked salmon, fried chicken, barbecue chicken and ribs, hot dogs, a build-your-own burger bar, Memphis-style pulled pork, deep-dish apple pie, peach cobbler and more. Budweiser products are $1.

Legacy Club in Circa is presenting a party with open bar (8 to 10 p.m.) and 60th-floor views of the city’s fireworks. Tickets: $100. Details: https://bit.ly/LegacyClub4th.

Libertine Social in Mandalay Bay is offering specials from Friday through Monday, like pork spare ribs (half rack, $32; full rack, $50) with beans, mac and cheese, and jalapeño cornbread; a chorizo sausage board ($26) with avocado salsa, pickled onions and spicy aïoli; and a cheddarwurst sausage board ($26) with caramelized onions and Fresno chili.

In Palace Station: Tacos &Tequila is celebrating with a $10 Freedom ’Rita margarita made from Cazadores Reposado Tequila, fresh watermelon juice, Aperol and watermelon liqueur, on the rocks, available from 11 a.m. Tailgate Social Sports Bar is serving a cheese pizza and a Bud Light draft for $20.

Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant, 11020 Lavender Hill Drive, is featuring a $12.50 Lady Liberty margarita made with Campo Azul Tequila, blue curaçao and a red sugar rim.

In Red Rock Resort: Hearthstone Kitchen &Cellar is presenting a Patriot Burger layering American wagyu beef, barbecue pork belly and smoked cheddar, served with steak fries, for $25, from 4-10 p.m. From Friday through Monday, a red, white and blue pizza at Side Piece Pizza features pepperoni and blue cheese on a New York-style crust.

Ri Ra Irish Pub in the Shops at Mandalay Place is celebrating with a Yank Burger built from two beef patties topped with cheddar cheese, American bacon and traditional hamburger fixings, served with a side of firecracker fries.

SoulBelly BBQ, 1327 S. Main St., is cooking up takeout packages of meats and sides for two to four people ($160) and four to six people ($240). Meats: pulled pork, choice of pastrami tri-tip or brisket, and choice of Hatch chile cheddar hot links or chipotle cider chicken drumsticks. Sides: Texas ranch beans or mac and cheese and choice of potato salad or coleslaw, with banana pudding for dessert. Packages include white bread, pickles and sauces. Email orders to catering@soulbellybbq.com for pick up at the restaurant.

Sourdough Café in Arizona Charlie’s Decatur and Arizona Charlie’s Boulder is offering an American meal with choice of soup or salad, half rack of pork ribs, corn on the cob, potato salad, coleslaw and cornbread, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., for $17 with True Rewards card.

In Station Casinos: From Friday through Monday, a Jack Daniels Firecracker cocktail ($8), a Tito’s Vodka Bomb Pop ($12), and a Smoked Cherry Old Fashioned ($14) are being served at these Station properties: Kixx Lounge in Boulder Station, Drop Bar in Green Valley Ranch, High Limit Bar in Palace Station, Lucky Bar in Red Rock Resort, 4949 in Santa Fe Station, and Gaudi Bar in Sunset Station.

Top of the World in The Strat is presenting a special menu, served Friday through Monday, featuring watermelon and feta salad, braised beef ribs with whole grain mustard potatoes, and vanilla sponge cake with cherry chocolate chip ice cream.

In The Venetian: Black Tap Craft Burgers &Beer is serving a $19 red, white and blue shake featuring a strawberry-vanilla milkshake with cupcake, firecracker ice pops, whipped cream, and red white and blue sprinkles plus a cherry. Bouchon Bakery is offering macarons in patriotic red, white and blue. Brera Osteria is presenting a barbecue menu with lamb chops, chicken, sausages, prawns and marinated vegetables, with sauces. Yardbird is doing a BLT burger with pork belly, a 40-ounce Creekstone Farms porterhouse, and a loaded baked potato with Osetra caviar and smoked bacon, served Saturday through Monday.

Virgil’s Real Barbecue in The Linq Promenade is serving a Sparkler cocktail that mingles Skyy Vodka, frozen lemonade and blue curaçao ($18), as well as jalapeño mango baby back ribs ($24, half rack; $38, full rack).

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ItsJLW on Twitter.