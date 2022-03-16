Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at these 30 restaurants

From corned beef to boxty, there’s lots of Irish fare to feast on in the Las Vegas Valley.

The exterior of Nine Fine Irishmen is shown at the New York-New York hotel-casino at 3790 Las Vegas Blvd. S. in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 3, 2015. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Lucky Leprechaun milkshake at Sugar Factory is made with vanilla and coffee ice creams spiked with Jameson Irish Whiskey. The mug is coated in green chocolate studded with sprinkles and topped with chocolate gold coins and rainbow sour belts and lollipop. (Photo courtesy of Sugar Factory)

St. Patrick’s Day is a favorite holiday in Las Vegas’ yearly party calendar, but it’s not just about saying sláinte over clinking pints of beer. There’s plenty of Irish — or Irish-inspired — food to be savored, too, during this greenest of celebrations. Here’s some of our Celtic-style favorites about town:

Bin 702 in Container Park is getting melty with a corned beef grilled cheese sandwich with Gruyère and caramelized onions in a CraftHaus coffee stout reduction on toasted rye bread.

Black Tap Craft Burgers at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas has a Reuben burger with Swiss cheese, corned beef, sauerkraut, sliced pickles and special sauce.

Brera Osteria at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas is getting sweet with a Shamrock affogato: Irish whiskey ice cream, Italian espresso and caramel drizzle.

Cabo Wabo Cantina in the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino is assembling Mexican-Irish tortas de Rueben: corned beef, pepper jack cheese, cream sauce and sauerkraut on bolillo rolls. Plus, its griddling a corned beef quesadilla with Oaxaca cheese and sauerkraut.

Carson Kitchen in Downtown Las Vegas adds some Italian zing by transforming traditional potato and leek soup into a pizza rosemary and bacon lardons in the crust.

Casa Calavera in virgin Hotels Las Vegas will roll out corned beef empanadas with caramelized onions, cabbage and poblano cream; a corned beef torta with aji verde cabbage slaw, charred onion and yucca fries; and churros verde with caramel filling, green sugar and green crème anglaise.

Coronado Café at South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa will serve a Guinness-marinated sirloin steak with two eggs, boxty potato cakes and Irish soda bread. In addition, there’s also O’Flaherty’s split pea soup on the menu, plus old-fashioned corned beef and cabbage with broiled potatoes and carrots.

Emerald Island Grille in the Emerald Island Casino and sister property Triple B at the Rainbow Club will serve corned beef and cabbage — and potatoes and carrots, of course.

Golden Circle Sportsbook & Bar at Treasure Island is stacking up corned beef, Swiss cheese, coleslaw and pub sauce on sandwich rolls with pickle spears, fries and pints of Guinness on the side.

Hardway 8 in Historic Downtown Henderson is baking individual shepherd’s pies with lamb, peas, carrots, gravy and a topping of crispy mashed potatoes.

The Kitchen at Commons Club in Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is griddling up corned beef hash skillets with two sunny-side-up eggs, potatoes, cabbage and caramelized onions.

Lakeside Café at the Lakeside Casino & RV Park is serving up good ol’ corned beef and cabbage.

Lawry’s The Prime Rib Las Vegas at Hughes Center is hosting an interactive murder mystery and wine tasting evening. On the dinner roster: spinning salad, roasted prime rib of beef or roasted salmon filet, all the fixings and chef’s choice of dessert.

Market Place Buffet at Rampart Casino and The Resort at Summerlin has a shamrock of a deal: two-for-one admissions. Also in the property, Earl Grey Café is offering broccoli-cheddar soup, corned beef dinner, Bailey’s Irish crème brûlée and chocolate stout poundcake.

McMullan’s Irish Pub, Las Vegas’ most-famed off-Strip Irish establishment, has an extensive menu, but after a long day of celebrating, the farmhouse breakfast — three eggs, black and white pudding, sausage, bacon, grilled tomato, potatoes and brown bread — might be a leprechaun’s treasure, especially with a side of Heinz baked beans.

Naked City Pizza in Paradise is handcrafting corned beef or pastrami Reuben sandwiches, Reuben pizzas, Reuben egg rolls and corned beef platter.

The Strip’s major St. Patrick’s Day celebration, Celtic Feis, is happening at New York-New York Hotel & Casino. There, Nine Fine Irishmen has Hibernian classics from colcannon — a soup made with cabbage, potatoes, leeks, and crispy Irish bacon — to fish and chips.

Off The Strip Bistro & Bar at the LINQ Promenade has corned beef and hash served with cabbage, caramelized onions, Pecorino Romano, mozzarella and two eggs. Corned beef sandwiches with coleslaw and Thousand Island dressing also available.

ONE Steakhouse in Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is slicing up Angus beef brisket braised in Guinness and wholegrain mustard with roasted marbled potatoes on the side.

PT’s Wings & Sports in the STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod is piling up corned beef sliders with cheddar cheese and jalapeño coleslaw; corned beef platters with braised cabbage, roasted potatoes and baby carrots; and Guinness-battered fresh cod with house-made chips and mushy peas.

Rì Rà Irish Pub inside the Shoppes at Mandalay Place will bring the Celtic spirit with specials like deviled Scotch eggs; corned beef wontons; potato cakes; and a lamb burger with goat cheese and curry aioli. There’s also beef stew and Irish breakfasts for famished revelers, not to mention fish and chips.

Sean Patrick’s locations across Southern Nevada are ladling up satisfying potato soup. In addition, drunken potato skins; Jameson Irish Whiskey-infused chicken wings; corned beef Reuben sandwiches; fish and chips; and corned beef and cabbage plates are on the pubby lists.

Siegel’s 1941 inside El Cortez Hotel & Casino offers a taste of the Windy City with Chicago kettle-style corned beef and cabbage dinners.

Siegel’s Bagelmania has a trove of pastries: green-and-white swirled bagel, clover cookies and pistachio crumble loaves.

Sourdough Café at Arizona Charlie’s Decatur and Arizona Charlie’s Boulder presents a corned beef and cabbage special to diners.

STRAT Café in the STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod has smoked corned beef hash with breakfast potatoes, sautéed cabbage and a sunny-side-up egg. There’s also a smoked sliced corned beef dinner with roasted cabbage, braised carrots, mashed potatoes, sautéed cabbage and crispy smoked bacon.

Stockman’s Steakhouse at the Pahrump Nugget Hotel and Casino is rustling up a feast of braised lamb shanks with Guinness sauce, mashed potatoes and glazed baby carrots.

Sugar Factory Las Vegas goes green on the Strip with Lucky Leprechaun milkshakes featuring vanilla and coffee ice creams spiked with Jameson Irish Whiskey. Once icily blended, the sweet concoction is served in a green chocolate-covered mug complete with leprechaun sprinkles. Then, for good measure, everything is topped off with whipped cream, chocolate gold coins, rainbow sour belts, and a rainbow whirly pop.

Sundance Grill at Silverton Casino has a three-course menu with soup or salad; slow-braised corned beef made with candied red cabbage, honey-mustard Dijon cream sauce, scalloped potatoes and roasted baby carrots; and a shamrock mint brownie parfait for dessert.