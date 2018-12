The Cheesecake Factory is celebrating its 40th anniversary by giving away 40,000 free slices of cheesecake on Wednesday.

(The Cheesecake Factory/Facebook)

Fans of the eatery can enjoy a free slice of cheesecake starting at 11:30 a.m. through the DoorDash app, the company said.

Use the promo code “FREESLICE” at checkout to claim your free cheesecake slice. While supplies last.