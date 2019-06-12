97°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Food

Chef at Marche Bacchus in Las Vegas exits for Big B’s barbecue kitchen

By Heidi Knapp Rinella and Al Mancini Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 11, 2019 - 7:03 pm
 

Chef Amanda Hamilton-Purdy will exit her chef de cuisine position at Marche Bacchus on June 23 to join the team at Big B’s Texas Barbecue, in advance of the latter’s expansion to the west side of town. Have no fear, however, the Texas style barbecue will not be changing. We spoke to Brian Buechner, who’s currently in Texas with his wife and partner Natalia Badzjo stocking up on wood for their smokers, and he promised us he will remain the pit master, overseeing the recipes that have drawn Big B’s its following. But he and Hamilton-Purdy both expect the new chef will make her presence felt on other parts of the menu.

“The meat is definitely not going to change because that’s something that he’s developed and it’s great,” Hamilton-Purdy says. “But I’d like to change up some of the sides to bring some more flavor and different things. Also making our own desserts, and bringing (some) more creativity.”

Big B’s is hoping to open its second location on Fort Apache Road in mid- to late August.

In the meantime, over at Marche Bacchus, owner Rhonda Wyatt tells us that sous chef Paul Boyd will take the reins in the kitchen. He’ll continue to work under the guidance of consulting chef Luciano Pellegrini.

Birthday bash

Happy birthday to Hubert Keller. The celebrity chef behind Fleur by Hubert Keller and Burger Bar in Mandalay Bay and Mandalay Place celebrated Sunday night with a Summer of Love-themed poolside party at his Southern Highlands home, thrown by his wife, Chantal. Guests included chefs Julian Serrano, Brian Howard, Kamel Guichida, Justin Kinglsey Hall, Khai Vu and Adam Sobel.

Kings of hopped tacos

Chef Matt Meyer of Served was the big winner at the third annual Hopped Taco Throwdown, with chefs Philip Dell and Roy Ellamar also taking home trophies. The event, which was part beer festival and part taco competition, took place in the Zappos Headquarters backyard on Saturday night, featuring over 100 craft beers and original tacos created by more than a dozen local chefs. Meyer’s “Pickled Mick” taco, which the chef describes as a take on Guinness stew served on beet tortillas, was chosen as Best Hopped Taco. Ellamar, of Bellagio’s Harvest, won the Taco Dulce prize for the best dessert taco. And Dell, who operates a local food truck, received the Taco Loco award after his “Original Pork Star Taco” was deemed the evening’s most creative offering.

Restaurant community gives back

Just a reminder that Las Vegas Restaurant Week starts Monday, with nearly 200 local restaurants designating special menus and set amounts donated to Three Square food bank for each menu sold. For breakfast, brunch, lunch and/or dinner, they range from $20 to $80 and will be available through June 28, or longer, in some cases. For a list of participating restaurants, menus and donation amounts, go to helpoutdineoutlv.org.

Chef unveils tiki bar menu

It took a while, but Sheridan Su starts offering his new bar menu at The Golden Tiki to the public on Thursday. In addition to the Fat Choy and Flock & Fowl chef’s famous pork belly bao, guests to the Chinatown bar will be able to enjoy snacks such as the “gilded weiner,” Mermaid Lisa’s hot lil’ tots, kung pao Brussels sprouts, the James Beard semi-finalist’s spin on the pupu platter and a sundae made with the bar’s famed Dole Whips. There’s even a vegan char siu tofu bao for those who enjoy partying among shrunken heads, but prefer not to eat meat.

New bao cart debuts at arena

If you’re at J-Lo’s show Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena, keep your eyes open for Graffiti Bao chef Marc Marrone’s new addition to the venue’s dining options. Pina by Graffiti Bao will be offering what’s described as “chef-driven nachos.”

Sightings

Christina Aguilera at Topgolf at MGM Grand. Singer-actor Riker Lynch and his fiancee, Savannah Latimer, celebrating their bachelor and bachelorette parties with friends and family at Tao at The Venetian. Drag queen Aquaria (Giovanni Palandrani) and “Dancing With the Stars” pros Emma Slater and Sasha Farber on separate evenings at Tao. Record production duo Play-n-Skillz and TV fashion correspondent Kahlana Barfield Brown on separate evenings at Beauty & Essex at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.

Have an item for Kitchen Confidante? Email hrinella@reviewjournal.com or amancini @reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Celine Dion closes 1,141-show residency on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Hear from Celine Dion about her 16 years on the Las Vegas Strip and what the future has in store for her. (Caesars Entertainment)
Lobster grilled cheese at Big Sur Oyster Bar
The hugely popular lobster grilled cheese at Big Sur Oyster Bar at the South Point in Las Vegas is made with white cheddar and served on sourdough. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
You can dine out with your dog in Las Vegas
Lazy Dog, among Las Vegas restaurants that allow dogs, is probably the most accommodating, with free bowls of water and a doggy menu. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sparrow + Wolf at Vetri Cucina in Las Vegas
Marc Vetri will launch a new collaborative chef series June 18, with a little help from Sparrow + Wolf’s Brian Howard. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
10 best things to do at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
10 best things to do at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run at Disneyland - VIDEO
What it's like to ride the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run At Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ada’s opens at Tivoli Village in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Ada’s, from James Trees, owner of Esther’s Kitchen in Las Vegas’ Arts District, brings Tivoli Village a similar menu of seasonal, artisanal pastas, pizzas — and ice cream. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal)
Nutella French Toast at Cafe Americano in Las Vegas
Harold Norris, executive chef at Cafe Americano at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, coats brioche in cinnamon and chocolate and layers it with Nutella and bananas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Heavier traffic expected from EDC festival attendees
Electric Daisy Carnival attendees began to vacate the Las Vegas Motor Speedway starting before 5 a.m., the majority heading south on Interstate 15.
What it's like to skip the lines and fly by helicopter to EDC
What it's like to skip the lines and fly by helicopter to EDC. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
DJ Steve Aoki visits Las Vegas comic book store
DJ Steve Aoki visits Torpedo Comics in Las Vegas Friday, May 17, 2019, for a signing for his new comic book series "Neon Future." (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas Smith & Wollensky opens at The Venetian
After 18 years, the Smith & Wollensky location on Las Vegas’ south Strip closed in 2017, to be re-born two years later with a rib-cutting — instead of a ribbon-cutting — in The Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal)
Colin Cantwell, Creator Of Iconic Star Wars Ships Visits Vegas
Colin Cantwell, who created and designed such "Star Wars" ships as the X-Wing fighter, and Death Star, met fans at Rogue Toys in Las Vegas today. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Beauty & Essex in Las Vegas makes an EDC Wonder Wheel
In honor of the Electric Daisy Carnival, Beauty & Essex at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas makes its Wonder Wheel party-worthy. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Giada talks Vegas Uncork’d
Giada De Laurentiis talks during Aperitivo Hour, a Vegas Uncork'd event, at her Caesars Palace restaurant, Pronto, May 10, 2019. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Scenes from Vegas Uncork’d 2019 on the Las Vegas Strip
The 13th edition of Vegas Uncork’d by Bon Appetit brought four days of food, wine, celebrity chefs and parties to town, May 9-12. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Three ingredients Gordon Ramsay can’t live without
Bon Appetit's Andy Baraghani interviews the "Hell's Kitchen" chef during a Vegas Uncork'd event at Caesars Palace, May 11, 2019. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Uncork’d launches wiith bubbles and a blade
Dozens of chefs representing some of the Strip’s top restaurants gathered Thursday at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas to launch the 2019 edition of Vegas Uncork’d by Bon Appetit. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bunky the Clown at the clown convention
Bob "Bunky the Clown" Gretton talks about his life as a clown and the Clown Convention which was in Las Vegas at Texas Station this week. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Frying soft-shell crab at Lola’s in Las Vegas
At Lola’s: A Louisiana Kitchen in Las Vegas, soft-shell crab is breaded and fried and served either as an appetizer, po’boy or platter. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
The Stove in Henderson makes Pecan Pie Pancakes
At The Stove in Henderson, chef/partner Antonio Nunez stacks buttermilk pancakes with pecans and dulce de leche and tops them pie crust crumbs. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vinnie Paul remembered at Count's Vamp'd
The late rocker's favorite table at one of his favorite clubs in Las Vegas. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
4DX movie experience at Red Rock
4DX movie experience during a demo reel at Red Rock. (Christopher Lawrence/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
What To Do On May The 4th
There are plenty of events going on May the 4th this year around Las Vegas. Celebrate Star Wars and Comic Book Day all at once. The Rogue Toys, the 501st, Rebel Legion and Millennium Fandom Bar are all hosting fun events to help celebrate your geek-dom. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Water Sports Introduces New Attraction At Lake Las Vegas
Las Vegas Water Sports will debut its new aqua park attraction at Lake Las Vegas Days this weekend. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Making the Space Invader at Greene St. Kitchen in Las Vegas
Lysa Huerta, pastry cook at Greene St. Kitchen at the Palms in Las Vegas, starts with angel food cake, Fruity Pebbles ice cream and strawberry sorbet to create a space creature engulfed in flashing lights and swirling mists. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Pools
The M, Park MGM and NoMad are just a few great pools in Las Vegas. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jose Andres explains Iberico pork
(Al Mancini/Las Vega Review-Journal)
Inside Life is Beautiful
Craig Asher Nyman explains how Life is Beautiful festival is booked and talks about this year's line-up. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tattoo'd America Pops Up In Vegas
Tattoo'd America, a new pop-up attraction on the Linq Promenade, had their grand opening Friday. The attraction is dedicate to the culture of tattoos. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
This March 14, 2017 file photo shows the Starbucks logo on a shop in downtown Pittsburgh. (AP P ...
Starbucks launches reusable cups trial at UK airport
The Associated Press

Starbucks and environmental charity Hubbub are launching a trial program to lend passengers at Britain’s Gatwick Airport reusable cups while waiting for their flights in hopes of cutting down on waste.