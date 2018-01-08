Food

Chef Roy Choi coming to Park MGM in Las Vegas

By Al Mancini Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 8, 2018 - 1:45 pm
 

L.A.’s Roy Choi, best known for his Kogi food trucks, is coming to Las Vegas. The South Korean-born chef announced his plans to open a restaurant at the new Park MGM (currently the Monte Carlo) on Facebook, promising to “bring all the food, culture, dj’s, hip hop, life and fun of LA and try and find a way to blend that with everything that makes Vegas great for locals and visitors alike.”

According to a statement from MGM Resorts International, the still-unnamed restaurant will open in the fall, and will be “be a celebration of L.A.’s Koreatown district.”

Choi was a pioneer of the food truck movement. In 2016, he was named one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People. His California restaurants include Kogi BBQ, Chego!, A-Frame, Commissary, POT and LocoL.

Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter.

