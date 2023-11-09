56°F
Food

Chinatown pastry shop Sweets Raku reopening with new concept

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 9, 2023 - 6:44 am
 
Updated November 9, 2023 - 7:02 am
Sweets Raku, known for its lavish Japanese French-style desserts, is re-opening on Nov. 11, 202 ...
Sweets Raku, known for its lavish Japanese French-style desserts, is re-opening on Nov. 11, 2023, as a tapas restaurant. (Sweets Raku via Facebook)
Mont Blanc chestnuts with chestnut cream from Sweets Raku, which operated for about a decade, u ...
Mont Blanc chestnuts with chestnut cream from Sweets Raku, which operated for about a decade, until June 2023, in Chinatown Las Vegas. The restaurant is re-opening on Nov. 11, 2023, as a tapas spot. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raku returns.

Sweets Raku, the popular pâtisserie that closed in June in Chinatown, is reopening Saturday as Casa de Raku, in the same space at 5040 Spring Mountain Road. Sweets Raku was in business for about a decade. Sibling restaurant Raku, which specializes in charcoal-grilled foods, is in the same center.

Casa de Raku is a tapas bar, the restaurant said in a Facebook post, with meats, seafood, beverages and, yes, desserts. The restaurant is launching as walk-in only. Hours are 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. (last order 1:30 a.m.) Thursdays through Saturdays.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on X.

