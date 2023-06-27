Chipotle launches its 3rd drive-thru restaurant in Las Vegas

The Chipotlane is the restaurant’s drive-thru lane that allows folks to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars.

The third Chipotle Mexican Grill in Las Vegas with a Chipotlane drive-thru opens June 28, 2023. (Beth Galton)

Build-your-own burritos are getting fast-tracked in Spring Valley as the Chipotlane launches with the new Chipotle Mexican Grill opening Wednesday on West Sunset Road. The Chipotlane, the third in Las Vegas, is the restaurant’s drive-thru lane that allows folks to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars.

The menu includes the chicken al pastor, a recently launched protein option seasoned with adobo marinade, gently smoky morita chiles and ground achiote, then spiked with lime juice, a gust of cilantro and traditional pineapple juice. Chipotle is hiring at the new location, 8620 W. Sunset Road.

