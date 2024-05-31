94°F
Costco’s new CFO shares announcement about price of hot dog combo

A Costco food court is seen in this file photo. (Courtesy AMG-Parade)
A Costco food court is seen in this file photo. (Courtesy AMG-Parade)
Marisa Losciale AMG-Parade
May 31, 2024 - 11:47 am
 

Costco’s new CFO, Gary Millerchip, has gone viral following a bold declaration about the club’s iconic hot dog combo and its prices.

While Millerchip was speaking with CNN business reporters, presumably discussing the company’s recent earnings call, he addressed the future of the fan-favorite food court item and its pricing–which the founder famously set at $1.50 decades ago, threatening to “kill” anyone that raised the price.

Millerchip’s highly-awaited comments come two months after the membership warehouse club’s longtime CFO, Richard Galanti, stepped down from his position, which he held for nearly 40 years. Fans of the brand were concerned that the former Kroger executive’s arrival would threaten the price of Costco’s hot dog and soda combo, but he’s officially putting the rumors to rest with his latest statement.

On Thursday, May 30, Millerchip told CNN’s Nathaniel Meyersohn that “the $1.50 hot dog price is safe.”

Related: Costco Shoppers are Divided Over This Huge New Change Rolling Out at the Food Court

Meyersohn then tweeted the confirmation and, to absolutely no one’s surprise, fans went wild.

“Great day for america,” one X (formerly Twitter) user declared.

“Gave proof through the night that our flag was still there,” a second joked.

“BIG DAY FOR VERDICTS,” a third exclaimed in a nod to former president Donald Trump’s hush money trial, in which the verdict returned yesterday and found him guilty of all 34 counts.

“We are a great country, and i don’t want people to forget it,” another user wrote.

“‘If you raise the effing hotdog I will kill you.’ Those words still hold true,” a different fan quipped.

And the jokes didn’t end there—continue scrolling for a few more of our favorites:

As for why the price of a Costco hot dog is such a big deal in the first place, experts suggest it’s part of the company’s “branding” and “reminds customers who Costco is.”

Next: Amazon Announces Major Change—And the New Perk Will Affect the Way You Order Food

