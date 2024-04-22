Country music mystery plays out at Strip property

84°F
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 22, 2024 - 3:22 pm
 
Updated April 24, 2024 - 1:54 pm

A country music mystery is strumming on the Las Vegas Strip.

Clark County records indicate a building permit application for a “Vegas Country Music Restaurant” at 3716 Las Vegas Blvd. South, the address of 63 Las Vegas. Records also indicate a related permit application for an “ellipse rooftop balcony” to connect to the restaurant. The restaurant construction is valued at $9.75 million in the applications.

A person with knowledge of the project, who was not authorized to speak publicly, said the restaurant would occupy 10,000 square feet on the second and third floors of 63 Las Vegas. Ocean Prime, the sleek steak and seafood spot, sits atop 63.

This person had also suggested that country music star Morgan Wallen might be opening or involved with the restaurant. On Wednesday, in statement for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, a representative for Wallen said that the musician was not opening a bar and restaurant at 63 or anywhere else in Vegas.

So, if not Wallen, then who? The Review-Journal is awaiting comment from Brett Torino, an owner of 63 Las Vegas.

This year, Wallen is slated to debut a six-story, 30,000-square-foot bar, restaurant and music venue in downtown Nashville, Tennessee, in partnership with TC Restaurant Group of Nashville.

He was arrested on April 7 after allegedly throwing a chair from the roof of a bar in downtown Nashville. On April 19, Wallen posted about the incident to X: “I’m not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility.”

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

