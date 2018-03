Creamberry’s cotton candy burrito is your choice of ice cream flavor and toppings wrapped in cotton candy. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It’s cotton candy! It’s ice cream! It’s a burrito! It’s actually all three; Creamberry’s cotton candy burrito is your choice of ice cream flavor (from more than 20) and toppings (lots of choices) wrapped in multiple flavors and colors of cotton candy. It’s $8.75 at Creamberry, 7965 S. Rainbow Blvd.