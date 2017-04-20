Delmonico’s More Than Mojitos is a smooth play on a whiskey smash

The whiskey smash at Delmonico Steakhouse on Thursday, March 30, 2017, at The Venetian casino/hotel, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Bartender Lillian Hargrove holds a whiskey smash at Delmonico Steakhouse on Thursday, March 30, 2017, at The Venetian casino/hotel, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Delmonico Steakhouse’s More Than Mojitos is a play on a classic mojito or whiskey smash recipe — both of which share the same basic drink structure with different spirits. It’s also a great bourbon drink for people who think they don’t like bourbon drinks.

While it honors the integrity of the whiskey, the ginger liqueur cuts through the alcohol burn up front, and the egg white smooths things over on the finish.

Purists may prefer to get their whites from a fresh egg. But those concerned with pasteurization (or convenience) can buy a container at the local supermarket and use the leftovers for egg white omelets.

More Than Mojitos

Ingredients

■ 1.5 oz. Belle Meade Classic Bourbon

■ .5 oz. Barrow’s Intense ginger liqueur

■ 1.5 oz. house-made guava mint honey syrup (see below)

■ .5 oz. pasteurized egg whites (optional)

■ .5 oz fresh squeezed lemon juice

■ Fresh mint bouquet and dehydrated lemon wheel to garnish

Directions

In a mixing glass or tin, combine all of the ingredients and shake very well (until egg is well emulsified) over ice. Strain the contents into a Collins glass and add ice to fill. Garnish.

Guava mint honey syrup

Ingredients

■ 2 cups of fresh mint leaves

■ 4 cups granulated sugar

■ 2 cups blossom honey

■ 2 cups water

■ 2 cups fresh juiced and double-strained guava puree (may substitute Funkin guava puree)

Directions

Combine fresh mint and sugar in a dry container, cover and macerate overnight. Remove mint; add blossom honey and water, stir until fully dissolved. Combine with guava puree.