Dolly Llama to celebrate debut of 1st Las Vegas shop

The waffle and ice cream outfit Dolly Llama will celebrate its new shop by giving the first 100 folks in the door a free Dolly Llama T-shirt and other swag.

Dolly Llama, the waffle and ice cream shop, is opening its first Las Vegas location on Sept. 17, 2022, on South Maryland Parkway. (Dolly Llama)

Stripsteak in Mandalay Bay will temporarily close in mid-October for a refresh. Reopening is planned for the first quarter of 2023. (MGM Resorts)

Sweets are getting spiritual in good ol’ sinful Las Vegas.

Dolly Llama, the waffle and ice cream outfit whose name homophonically summons the Tibetan religious leader, is celebrating the opening of its first Vegas shop on Sept. 17 at 4632 S. Maryland Parkway. The event begins at noon, and the first 100 folks in the door receive a free Dolly Llama T-shirt and other swag.

Dolly is known for its Belgian Liège waffles — crisp, crunchy, caramelized — and its Hong Kong-inspired bubble waffles, prepared in a special iron that shapes batter so it resembles bubble wrap. The franchisees are Shekita Charles, Charlene Davis and Leah Garrett; the South Maryland store is the first in the entrepreneurs’ five-unit deal for the greater Vegas market.

The new Dolly Llama will be open noon to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and noon to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Visit thedollyllamaus.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

Chef William DeMarco has assumed executive chef duties for One Steakhouse in Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Demarco will continue to serve as corporate executive chef for the other Morton Group restaurants: La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway, Crush American Grill, Greek Sneek and La Comida.

◆ ◆ ◆

Elizabeth Blau and chef Kim Canteenwalla, mainstays of Vegas restaurateuring and James Beard Award nominees, are just back from Cape Cod. And they brought it with them.

The annual Cape Cod installment of their Farm Table Dinner series begins at 6 p.m. Sept. 19 at their flagship Honey Salt in Summerlin. The dinner features the couple’s favorite East Coast dishes from this summer. Tickets are $69, with wine pairings an additional $29; honeysalt.com.

Elizabeth and the chef are hosting the dinner and signing copies of the Honey Salt cookbook ($29.95)

◆ ◆ ◆

It’s eating. On the fly.

Maverick Helicopters is offering its Savor & Soar experience in partnership with Finger Licking Foodie Tours and Virgin Hotels. The experience features a self-guided tour of three restaurants (10 courses over two hours) at Virgin Hotels, followed by a night flight above the neon ramparts of the Strip.

The participating restaurants are Todd English’s Olives, from the celebrated chef; Night & Market, with a menu ranging from traditional Thai to Cal-Asian mashups; and One Steakhouse, showcasing stiff drinks and high-end beef across two stories and 9,000 square feet.

The Savor & Soar experience is $299 per person Wednesdays through Sundays. A pre-selected signature cocktail is available at each stop, with an optional beverage package. Details: flymaverick.com/savor-soar-vegas-dining-tour.

◆ ◆ ◆

Get thee to a filet mignon by Oct. 14. After service that evening, Stripsteak in Mandalay Bay is temporarily closing for a refresh. Reopening is planned for the first quarter of 2023. Meantime, get thee to Fleur restaurant, which is hosting a Stripsteak pop-up beginning Oct. 17.

