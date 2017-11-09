Downtown Las Vegas spot Rock’N’oodles and Papaya King close

It can be hard to keep track of the restaurant comings and goings in Las Vegas, and this week’s news about who’s in and who’s out comes from a variety of sources, including the financial world, social media and the rumor mill. Here’s the latest.

Rock’N’oodles. Facebook

It can be hard to keep track of the restaurant comings and goings in Las Vegas, and this week’s news about who’s in and who’s out comes from a variety of sources, including the financial world, social media and the rumor mill. Here’s the latest.

Rock’N’oodles closing

Downtown Las Vegas is losing a dining option. In a post on the Rock’N’oodles Facebook page, owner Brien McEahern has announced it will close for good on Nov. 18.

“I gave it all I had,” his announcement read in part. “And I mean every day … every second.”

As for the reason for the closing, McEahern wrote, “When they (say) ‘location location location’ they actually mean it!”

The restaurant serves noodle dishes from various cultural traditions, including Italian, Cajun and Asian, on 3rd Street just south of Charleston Boulevard. Its location on periphery of the Arts District just misses the thriving scene a few blocks to the west and north.

Papaya King out of Vegas

It was about a year ago that Las Vegas got its first taste of New York’s famed Papaya King hot dogs, with the opening of a location on Paradise Road near the Hard Rock Hotel. But we recently began hearing reports that that spot, and the Hawaiian Marketplace location that followed earlier this year, had both shuttered. Attempts to call the locations for confirmation reveal that the numbers are out of service, apparently confirming that the king’s reign in our valley was rather short-lived.

