Famous fried chicken finger restaurant returns to Las Vegas Valley

A family meal with a gallon of sweet tea from Guthrie's, the chain set to open a shop in North Las Vegas in July 2024. (Guthrie's)

A fried chicken finger box with Texas toast, fries and coleslaw from Guthrie's, the chain set to open a shop in North Las Vegas in July 2024. (Guthrie's)

Guthrie’s, the chain built on golden fried chicken fingers, will return to the Las Vegas Valley after about a decade with the planned July opening of a store in North Las Vegas.

The Guthrie’s menu is famously simple: a bucket of fried chicken fingers; a snack of chicken fingers and French fries; a chicken finger sandwich; a box of chicken fingers, Texas toast, fries and coleslaw; and a family meal with a gallon of sweet tea.

Guthrie’s had a short-lived shop on West Cheyenne Avenue from fall 2013 to summer 2014.

The new Guthrie’s is at 3255 Simmons St. In December 2022, the chain announced a 50-unit franchise agreement expansion in five Western states, including Nevada. Guthrie’s has more than 60 locations, mainly in the Southeastern U.S.

