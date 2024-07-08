Famous fried chicken finger restaurant returns to Las Vegas Valley
The chain, with locations mainly in the Southeastern U.S., serves a small menu of chicken finger buckets and combos, a chicken finger sandwich and a family meal.
Guthrie’s, the chain built on golden fried chicken fingers, will return to the Las Vegas Valley after about a decade with the planned July opening of a store in North Las Vegas.
The Guthrie’s menu is famously simple: a bucket of fried chicken fingers; a snack of chicken fingers and French fries; a chicken finger sandwich; a box of chicken fingers, Texas toast, fries and coleslaw; and a family meal with a gallon of sweet tea.
Guthrie’s had a short-lived shop on West Cheyenne Avenue from fall 2013 to summer 2014.
The new Guthrie’s is at 3255 Simmons St. In December 2022, the chain announced a 50-unit franchise agreement expansion in five Western states, including Nevada. Guthrie’s has more than 60 locations, mainly in the Southeastern U.S.
