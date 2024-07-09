Famous nacho makers opening tiki bar in downtown Las Vegas

The bar features classic and modern tiki cocktails, a small plates menu and that tropic vibe.

A Luau in Vegas cocktail from Glitter Gulch Tiki, set to open on July 12, 2024, in downtown Las Vegas. (Shane O’Neal/SON Studios)

A Mai Hands Tai'd cocktail from Glitter Gulch Tiki, set to open on July 12, 2024, in downtown Las Vegas. (Shane O’Neal/SON Studios)

A Makula Retrograde cocktail from Glitter Gulch Tiki, set to open on July 12, 2024, in downtown Las Vegas. (Shane O’Neal/SON Studios)

The nachos have scooted over. Time for tiki.

Glitter Gulch Tiki, from the creators of Nacho Daddy, is set to open Friday in the space formerly occupied by Nacho Daddy on North Fourth Street in downtown Las Vegas. Nacho Daddy, for its part, had moved next door, debuting in February in the renovated space.

Glitter Gulch Tiki takes its name from Glitter Gulch, the historic nickname for neon-filled downtown Vegas. The new lounge blends tiki culture and other retro design; the menu mingles classic and modern tiki cocktails with small plates and desserts.

More is more

A shareable large-format Scorpion cocktail nods to Nacho Daddy’s signature scorpion shot. In the best more-is-more tiki tradition, a Three Rolls and a Spin unites rums from Martinique and Guatemala, rum liqueur, pimento dram, pineapple juice, honey syrup, lime juice, and an umbrella set with berries and pineapple leaves for garnish.

A Mai Hands Tai’d is equally baroque: two rums, orange curaçao, orgeat, lime juice, a grenadine float, lilikoi passion fruit foam and a cherry garnish, all served over dry ice.

The tiki menu runs to coconut shrimp, lumpia, spicy tuna tacos in crisp wonton shells, poke nachos, grilled chicken wings with pineapple barbecue sauce, and bowls stocked with kalua pork, white rice, vegetables and teriyaki sauce.

South Pacific

Acclaimed tiki designer Bamboo Ben and his son, Blake Bassham, have created the look and feel of the 90-seat Glitter Gulch, with a straw hut-covered bar, blowfish pendant lights, custom leather and glitter seating and wooden archways meant to evoke the South Pacific. The bar also sports a dance floor and a stage for live music.

Shawn Gatlin, the local artist who goes by the tag name You Killed Me First, designed tiki window wraps for the bar that incorporate the neon history of Vegas.

Glitter Gulch will be open daily from 5 p.m. until late at 113 N. Fourth St. Follow @glittergulchtiki on Instagram.

