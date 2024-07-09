91°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Food

Famous nacho makers opening tiki bar in downtown Las Vegas

A Makula Retrograde cocktail from Glitter Gulch Tiki, set to open on July 12, 2024, in downtown ...
A Makula Retrograde cocktail from Glitter Gulch Tiki, set to open on July 12, 2024, in downtown Las Vegas. (Shane O’Neal/SON Studios)
A Mai Hands Tai'd cocktail from Glitter Gulch Tiki, set to open on July 12, 2024, in downtown L ...
A Mai Hands Tai'd cocktail from Glitter Gulch Tiki, set to open on July 12, 2024, in downtown Las Vegas. (Shane O’Neal/SON Studios)
A Luau in Vegas cocktail from Glitter Gulch Tiki, set to open on July 12, 2024, in downtown Las ...
A Luau in Vegas cocktail from Glitter Gulch Tiki, set to open on July 12, 2024, in downtown Las Vegas. (Shane O’Neal/SON Studios)
More Stories
USA soccer fans including Luis Castillo, left, and Ricardo Fino, center, cheer after team USA s ...
Take a look back at Las Vegas’ now-closed Crown & Anchor pub — PHOTOS
A fried chicken finger box with Texas toast, fries and coleslaw from Guthrie's, the chain set t ...
Famous fried chicken finger restaurant returns to Las Vegas Valley
Julian Serrano, the Michelin-starred and James Beard Award-winning chef, has helmed Picasso at ...
Closing date of legendary Strip restaurant remains a mystery
Patrick Bertoletti, center, competes in the men's division in Nathan's Famous Fourth of July ho ...
Nathan’s hot dog eating contest winner announced
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 9, 2024 - 6:33 am
 

The nachos have scooted over. Time for tiki.

Glitter Gulch Tiki, from the creators of Nacho Daddy, is set to open Friday in the space formerly occupied by Nacho Daddy on North Fourth Street in downtown Las Vegas. Nacho Daddy, for its part, had moved next door, debuting in February in the renovated space.

Glitter Gulch Tiki takes its name from Glitter Gulch, the historic nickname for neon-filled downtown Vegas. The new lounge blends tiki culture and other retro design; the menu mingles classic and modern tiki cocktails with small plates and desserts.

More is more

A shareable large-format Scorpion cocktail nods to Nacho Daddy’s signature scorpion shot. In the best more-is-more tiki tradition, a Three Rolls and a Spin unites rums from Martinique and Guatemala, rum liqueur, pimento dram, pineapple juice, honey syrup, lime juice, and an umbrella set with berries and pineapple leaves for garnish.

A Mai Hands Tai’d is equally baroque: two rums, orange curaçao, orgeat, lime juice, a grenadine float, lilikoi passion fruit foam and a cherry garnish, all served over dry ice.

The tiki menu runs to coconut shrimp, lumpia, spicy tuna tacos in crisp wonton shells, poke nachos, grilled chicken wings with pineapple barbecue sauce, and bowls stocked with kalua pork, white rice, vegetables and teriyaki sauce.

South Pacific

Acclaimed tiki designer Bamboo Ben and his son, Blake Bassham, have created the look and feel of the 90-seat Glitter Gulch, with a straw hut-covered bar, blowfish pendant lights, custom leather and glitter seating and wooden archways meant to evoke the South Pacific. The bar also sports a dance floor and a stage for live music.

Shawn Gatlin, the local artist who goes by the tag name You Killed Me First, designed tiki window wraps for the bar that incorporate the neon history of Vegas.

Glitter Gulch will be open daily from 5 p.m. until late at 113 N. Fourth St. Follow @glittergulchtiki on Instagram.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Patrick Bertoletti, center, competes in the men's division in Nathan's Famous Fourth of July ho ...
Nathan’s hot dog eating contest winner announced
By Susan Haigh and Cedar Attanasio Associated Press

Patrick Bertoletti gobbled down 58 hot dogs to win the annual Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, taking advantage of Joey Chestnut’s absence.

Lady Gaga's "Jazz & Piano" will have run for 48 performances when the show closes ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

Lady Gaga, Theo Von and Team USA’s men’s basketball team with Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and LeBron James highlight this week’s entertainment lineup.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
New bar opening in Huntridge area in downtown Vegas
recommend 2
Family owners of beloved Vegas restaurant involved in wild lawsuit
recommend 3
‘Top Chef’ stars to close Las Vegas Strip pop-up restaurant
recommend 4
A famed chef opens his 6th restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip
recommend 5
New barbecue spot opening in Mountain’s Edge
recommend 6
Here’s what is replacing Kitchen Table in Henderson