No #nachogate here: Restaurant known for piling chips high opens new spot
The new downtown shop marks the fourth Vegas location for the restaurant known for its heaping nachos.
Oh, Daddy. What big nachos you have. And they’re growing.
Nacho Daddy, the local restaurant group known for its piled-high nachos showcasing everything from spicy chicken to pork carnitas to butter-poached lobster, is set to open a shop on North Fourth Street in downtown Las Vegas. The latest Nacho Daddy debuts Feb. 9, joining stores in Henderson, Summerlin and the Miracle Mile Shops on the Strip.
The downtown Daddy (121 N. Fourth St.) encompasses 7,000 square feet and features views of downtown, Southwestern design, an indoor-outdoor bar area with 360 skylights, an expansive 4,500-square-foot dining room with vibrant murals, and a private dining suite that can accommodate almost 260 guests.
The opening comes just in time for the Super Bowl, which can be viewed on an 85-foot screen in the bar and on more than 20 high-definition TVs populating the restaurant.
The opening also comes after the recent #nachogate furore in which a Strip property charged $24 for nachos with six chips. Suffice it to say, those nachos (now remade) are not Daddy’s nachos.
