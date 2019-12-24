Fire and Ice Banana Split at Scotch 80 Prime is a holiday treat

They’ll hand-crank eggnog ice cream at your table, scoop it over caramelized bananas and top it with colorful holiday sweets.

Holiday Fire and Ice Banana Split at Scotch 80 Prime in Las Vegas

Fire and Ice Banana Split at Scotch 80 Prime at the Palms. (Andrea Rocca-Capano)

Scotch 80 Prime’s Fire and Ice Banana Split isn’t just put together tableside; the ice cream is even made there.

A KitchenAid mixer specially retrofitted for hand-cranking is brought to the table with all of the dessert’s ingredients.

For the holiday edition, the ice-cream mix is eggnog flavored; it’s poured into the mixer’s bowl and, with the magic of liquid nitrogen and a lot of hand cranking, it turns into ice cream, which is piled onto the caramelized bananas in the dish. Then it’s topped with gingerbread people, peppermint bark, Christmas sprinkles and bananas Foster sauce.

The holiday Fire and Ice Banana Split is $36, and available through Dec. 31 at the Palms steakhouse.

