Food and drink deals to celebrate start of football season

Bars and restaurants across Las Vegas are offering in-season drinks and dishes — tasty reasons to get your backfield in motion and depart the couch on game day.

A combination platter is one of the happy hour specials being served at Pancho's Mexican Restaurant, in Summerlin, near Las Vegas, for the 2022-23 football season. (Chris Wessling)

Eight Lounge, in Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip, offers high-end cigars and spirits for game day viewing during the 2022-23 football season. (Mike Kirschbaum)

Sickie's Garage Burgers & Brews, in Town Square center in Las Vegas, is cooking up a meatloaf melt for the 2022-23 football season. (Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews)

Cabo Wabo Cantina, in the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood on the Las Vegas Strip, is offering $23 buckets with choice of five bears for the 2022-23 football season. (Cabo Wabo Cantina)

At Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar, in Red Rock Casino west of the Las Vegas Strip, lollipop chicken wings are among the dishes that can be paired with beer specials during the 2022-23 football season. (Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar)

Tacos & Tequila, in Palace Station near the Las Vegas Strip, is serving $7 food and drink specials for the 2022-23 football season. (501 Studio)

The NFL regular season begins Thursday. Bars and restaurants across Las Vegas are offering in-season drinks and dishes — tasty reasons to get your backfield in motion and depart the couch on game day. This list is not meant to be comprehensive. Go Raiders (or whoever)!

Henderson

At Borracha Mexican Cantina, in Green Valley Ranch, fans can enjoy $5 domestic brews and $7 import drafts during all college and professional games on Saturdays and Sundays. Fans sporting Raiders gear during games receive a free draft beer; all guests receive a free house shot for each Raiders touchdown. borrachavegas.com or 702-617-7190

The Strip and vicinity

Cabo Wabo Cantina, in the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood, tackles the season with $23 buckets of five beers (choice of Dos Equis, Dos Equis Ambar, Heineken, Heineken Light, Tecate or Carta Blanca), and with game day dishes like a nacho platter, queso fundido with chorizo, and a Jack & Coke BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger dressed with Jack and Coke barbecue sauce. cabowabocantina.com/vegas or 702-385-2226

Clique Bar & Lounge, in The Cosmopolitan, is debuting a new breakfast menu served 9 a.m. to noon Sundays during football season. Highlights: chorizo breakfast burrito with fresh fruit; a sausage, egg whites, spinach and avocado breakfast bowl; a croissant breakfast sandwich layering eggs, bacon and American cheese, with potato tots. There also are twists on a bloody mary: a Blood, Sweat & Tears made with Casamigos Blanco Tequila and ancho chile liqueur, and a Bloody In Bloody Out made with house bloody mix, Grey Goose and a splash of Lagavulin. cliquelv.com or 702-698-7939

Eight Lounge, in Resorts World, features top-notch cigars ($12-5,000), spirits and craft cocktails, indulgent bites, two smoking rooms and a terrace for game day viewing. eightloungelv.com or 702-676-7405

Electra Cocktail Club, in The Venetian, is serving up a giant 40-foot digital screen with 70 million pixels; a menu of football favorites like pizza, wings, burgers and fries; and special cocktails available only on game days.

The Front Yard, in Ellis Island Casino, is offering a game day menu and a limited Sunday brunch menu. Game day highlights: Raiders flatbread with bacon and shredded chicken, smoked bacon mac and cheese, a chicken wing plate and crisp pork belly bites. Brunch highlights: short stack of pancakes, churro Hawaiian sweetbread waffle, chilaquiles, and a brunch banh mi with grilled pork and a sunny-side egg. ellisislandcasino.com/the-front-yard or 702-733-8901

On Mondays beginning Sept. 12 (except Oct. 3), Illuminarium Las Vegas, at Area15, is offering its “Monday Night Football” experience featuring an immersive virtual stadium to view the game, plus in-room eats to order: $6 loaded fries with guacamole, $11 chiles stuffed with cheese, $12 pork sliders or fried wings and $13 fish tacos. Ketel One touchdown cocktails ($7) and field goal shots ($3) also can be ordered. Ticket includes entry to Illuminarium’s “After Dark” experience. 21 and older. illuminarium.com/lasvegas/sports

In The Linq: At Chayo Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar, look for buy one, get one free on 16-ounce daiquiris during football games. Favorite Bistro is featuring $25 buckets of beer and a $43.99 platter with guacamole, onion rings, chips with nacho cheese sauce, chicken wings and pulled pork sliders. Flour & Barley is offering a $22 Golden Knights pizza with pepperoni, ham and chicken and a $23 Raiders pizza with roast chicken, andouille and diced bacon. At Off the Strip Bistro & Bar, folks can order buckets of five beers for $30, a platter of sliders for $21, and a Third Down platter with 3 pounds of chicken wings plus onion rings for $38. Tilted Kilt Pub & Eatery is doing $35 buckets of beer.

Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews, in Town Square, is cooking up eats like signature tots with nacho toppings, a meatloaf melt on grilled Texas toast, chili mac and cheese, and apple pie nachos (cinnamon sugar tortilla chips, apple pie filling, caramel drizzle, whipped cream). Beer buckets, $19.99, hold five domestic beers on ice. sickiesburgers.com/locations/las-vegas or 725-735-5400

In Palace Station: Tacos & Tequila is serving $7 micheladas or La Paloma cocktails made with Cazadores Reposado Tequila, and $7 dishes like queso fundido, nachos, chicken quesadillas and chipotle chicken taquitos, on Saturday through Monday during football games. Tailgate Social Sports Bar & Grill is offering 75-cent chicken wings during Saturday games; $5 domestic pitchers, $7 import pitchers and $7 Casamigos Reposado Tequila shots during Monday and Thursday games starting Sept. 8; and during September, a $23 rack of baby back ribs smoked over cherry wood. Fans sporting Raiders gear during games receive a free draft beer; all guests receive a free house shot for each Raiders touchdown.

Summerlin

Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar, in Red Rock Resort, is featuring $5 domestic brews and $7 import drafts during all college and professional games. Sip the beers with eats like lollipop chicken wings, flaming crab dip, prime rib French dip and a short rib pizza. hearthstonelv.com or 702-797-7344

Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant is offering happy hour specials in its cantina, like $3 off house and flavored margaritas, well cocktails and house wines, and discounts on appetizers like a combination platter (quesadillas, chicken drumsticks, beef taquitos, chicken flautas), Pancho’s nachos with house guacamole, and warm artichoke and jalapeño queso served in a ceramic skillet. panchosrestaurant.com/vegas or 702-982-0111

Various

PT’s Taverns locations are sending out specials like $4 Animal Tots with ground beef, grilled onion, American cheese and a smother of house sauce; $8 Korean beef tacos; $8 chicken tenders with fries; a $12 all-beef hot dog on a pretzel bun with house jalapeño jam; $12 house chicken empanadas with fresh salsa; and $20 beer buckets with choice of six bottles, including mix and match, from Budweiser, Bud Light or Michelob Ultra. ptstaverns.com

Select bars at Station Casino properties are offering Steven Money drink specials like $5 shots and Red Bull Editions, a $15 bucket of Bud Lights and a $32 Bud Light beer towers, and Steven Money $10 specialty cocktails like a Hail Mary with Absolut Vodka and The Touchdown Rita with Patrón tequila, Cointreau and citrus. stationcasinos.com

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ItsJLW on Twitter.