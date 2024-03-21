Gluten-free fast-food restaurant adds 2nd Las Vegas location

To celebrate its launch, the new Chinatown restaurant is offering free smoothies and food in return for a donation to a local youth organization.

A second location for PowerSoul Cafe, a certified gluten-free fast-food restaurant, is set to open in Chinatown Las Vegas on March 22, 2024. (PowerSoul Cafe)

A second PowerSoul Cafe, a certified gluten-free fast-food restaurant, is opening on Friday on Valley View Boulevard in Chinatown. The debut follows the March 1 launch of the PowerSoul flagship and central kitchen in southwest Las Vegas.

The new restaurant, at 3501 S. Valley View Blvd., spans 1,000 square feet and features a walk-up window and self-serve food lockers that hold orders for pickup after they’re placed on the Powersoul website (powersoulcafe.com) or via the app.

To celebrate its opening, the Chinatown cafe will offer selected smoothies and food items (varies daily) for free to customers who give at least $1 to donations being collected for Boys & Girls Club of Southern Nevada. The giveaways run from Friday through March 28.

Customizing menu preferences

PowerSoul grew out of founder Dina Mitchell’s professional experience — for almost 15 years, she led the expansion of Tropical Smoothie Cafes on the West Coast. PowerSoul also grew out of Mitchell’s desire to create a fast-food restaurant that catered to and celebrated people’s dietary restrictions, preferences and healthy eating commitments.

The menu of smoothies, bowls, pizza and other items made in-house incorporates the Discover My Power tool, which allows people to filter items based on dietary goals (such as keto or vegetarian), a list of more than 60 allergens or avoidances (including aged cheese and peanut oil), and a list of more than 30 spice allergens (caraway and turmeric among them).

The southwest PowerSoul is at 8180 W. Warm Springs Road. A third location is set to open in May at 1469 E. Lake Mead Parkway in Henderson.

