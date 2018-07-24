Golden Corral opens restaurant in Henderson

Golden Corral has opened its second restaurant in Southern Nevada.

Not sure what type of food you’re in the mood for? Golden Corral has you covered. The eatery has opened its second restaurant in Southern Nevada.

Located in Henderson at 1445 W. Sunset Road, the new restaurant features an endless buffet of more than 150 items including “slow-smoked meats, hot-off-the-grill steaks served at dinner, a build-your-own salad bar and desserts,” the company said in a release.

“We are happy to bring a brand new Golden Corral to the Henderson community and we look forward to treating our friends and neighbors to a wide variety of top-quality, home-style foods,” said franchisee Bruce Heinz.

The restaurant employs 170 workers.

