Gordon Ramsay is planning his 7th restaurant on the Strip

Chef Gordon Ramsay, shown here in February 2023 at the fifth anniversary celebration for his Hell's Kitchen at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip, is opening another Strip spot, his seventh, the Las Vegas Review-Journal learned in early November 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Chef is coming to the Bird.

Gordon Ramsay, the global Michelin-starred chef, restaurateur and reality TV star, who really needs no introduction after worldwide fame and six restaurants on the Strip — is opening a place in Flamingo Las Vegas, according to a person with knowledge of the project who was not authorized to speak publicly.

The restaurant — actual name unknown — is code-named “Bird Bar,” according to the person knowledgeable about the project. Clark County building records list a permit application, filed Wednesday, for a $3.5 million “Bird Bar” restaurant at the Flamingo.

The chef’s other Vegas restaurants are Gordon Ramsay Burger at Planet Hollywood Resort, Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips at the Linq Promenade, Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen at Caesars Palace, Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill at Caesars, Gordon Ramsay Steak at Paris Las Vegas and Ramsay’s Kitchen at Harrah’s.

News of Ramsay’s latest Vegas restaurant comes after the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported in August that Lisa Vanderpump, the restaurateur and reality TV star, would open her third restaurant on the Strip, also at the Flamingo. On Thursday evening, the property announced the restaurant would be called Pinky’s by Vanderpump, opening next summer.

All the Strip properties that house Ramsay and Vanderpump restaurants belong to the Caesars Entertainment portfolio. The RJ has requested comment on the Ramsay project from representatives for the property.

