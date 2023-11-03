52°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Food

Gordon Ramsay is planning his 7th restaurant on the Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 3, 2023 - 7:10 am
 
Chef Gordon Ramsay, shown here in February 2023 at the fifth anniversary celebration for his He ...
Chef Gordon Ramsay, shown here in February 2023 at the fifth anniversary celebration for his Hell's Kitchen at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip, is opening another Strip spot, his seventh, the Las Vegas Review-Journal learned in early November 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Chef is coming to the Bird.

Gordon Ramsay, the global Michelin-starred chef, restaurateur and reality TV star, who really needs no introduction after worldwide fame and six restaurants on the Strip — is opening a place in Flamingo Las Vegas, according to a person with knowledge of the project who was not authorized to speak publicly.

The restaurant — actual name unknown — is code-named “Bird Bar,” according to the person knowledgeable about the project. Clark County building records list a permit application, filed Wednesday, for a $3.5 million “Bird Bar” restaurant at the Flamingo.

The chef’s other Vegas restaurants are Gordon Ramsay Burger at Planet Hollywood Resort, Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips at the Linq Promenade, Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen at Caesars Palace, Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill at Caesars, Gordon Ramsay Steak at Paris Las Vegas and Ramsay’s Kitchen at Harrah’s.

News of Ramsay’s latest Vegas restaurant comes after the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported in August that Lisa Vanderpump, the restaurateur and reality TV star, would open her third restaurant on the Strip, also at the Flamingo. On Thursday evening, the property announced the restaurant would be called Pinky’s by Vanderpump, opening next summer.

All the Strip properties that house Ramsay and Vanderpump restaurants belong to the Caesars Entertainment portfolio. The RJ has requested comment on the Ramsay project from representatives for the property.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on X.

MOST READ
1
Whirlwind week ends with Aidan O’Connell as Raiders QB
Whirlwind week ends with Aidan O’Connell as Raiders QB
2
Boy, 2, needed surgery after day care worker yanked bookcase, police say
Boy, 2, needed surgery after day care worker yanked bookcase, police say
3
Screens blocking overpass views of Sphere, F1 course damaged
Screens blocking overpass views of Sphere, F1 course damaged
4
NFL makes decision on Raiders-Jets prime-time matchup
NFL makes decision on Raiders-Jets prime-time matchup
5
California developer buys land to build large North Las Vegas industrial project
California developer buys land to build large North Las Vegas industrial project
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Kylie Minogue poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Last Christmas' ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

Kylie Minogue’s new residency, a Priscilla Presley double feature and Doja Cat in concert top this week’s lineup.

A few of the new Starbucks holiday cups are shown. From left is pepperment swirl, bauble wrap a ...
Starbucks holiday cups debut Thursday
By / RJ

“This year’s holiday theme is ‘Share the Joy,’ ” Starbucks creative director Kristy Cameron said. “It’s our shared human experience and togetherness that makes the season special.

More stories
‘Top Chef’ star leaving Las Vegas for ‘new dining concept’
‘Top Chef’ star leaving Las Vegas for ‘new dining concept’
‘Top Chef’ winner bringing his Michelin-starred Miami restaurant to the Strip
‘Top Chef’ winner bringing his Michelin-starred Miami restaurant to the Strip
Another Hawaiian restaurant chain opening in Las Vegas
Another Hawaiian restaurant chain opening in Las Vegas
Your guide to high-end food and drink for F1 weekend
Your guide to high-end food and drink for F1 weekend
5 new and upcoming Las Vegas Valley restaurants
5 new and upcoming Las Vegas Valley restaurants
NFL stars, famous chefs kick off F1 Grand Prix at Allegiant Stadium
NFL stars, famous chefs kick off F1 Grand Prix at Allegiant Stadium