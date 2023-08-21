Lisa Vanderpump is planning a 3rd restaurant on the Strip

The restaurant is going into the Flamingo, according to a source with knowledge of the project.

An exterior view of the Flamingo in Las Vegas, where sources say reality star Lisa Vanderpump is expected to open her third restaurant in the city. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

And Flamingo makes three.

Lisa Vanderpump, the restaurateur and reality TV star, is opening a restaurant in Flamingo Las Vegas, according to a person with knowledge of the project who was not authorized to speak publicly. The restaurant — name unknown — joins Vanderpump Cocktail Garden in Caesars Palace, launched in 2019, and Vanderpump à Paris in Paris Las Vegas, which launched in 2022.

The restaurant is code-named “Purple Zebra,” according to the person knowledgeable about the project. Clark County building records list a $3.5 million Purple Zebra restaurant project at the Flamingo. County planning records, meanwhile, list a “façade update to Flamingo Las Vegas (Purple Zebra).”

Renderings of the project obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal depict a vintage-style glass garden room extending from the Flamingo exterior.

Renderings of the interior show an elegant space with plush pink banquettes, golden tables, tiered chandeliers in pale green, golden sculpted palms, hanging flora, a front bar faced in glowing pink, and a back bar formed from golden Palladian arches and from marble in black, gold and green.

The renderings also feature flamingos garnishing the space in homage to the property, and replicas of portraits by the Art Deco artist Tamara de Lempicka. The whole effect feels like classic supper club meets Art Deco meets a very posh greenhouse. The combination also feels sleeker and less moody than the other Vanderpump restaurants in Vegas.

The Flamingo, Caesars Palace and Paris all belong to the Caesars Entertainment portfolio. The R-J has requested comment on the project from a representative for the property.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on X.