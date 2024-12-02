Guy Fieri opens 2nd chicken restaurant on the Strip

The new shop marks the chef and TV personality’s sixth restaurant in Las Vegas, and the fourth with Caesars Entertainment.

A classic Chicken Guy! Sandwich from Chicken Guy!, the fried chicken tender chain from Guy Fieri. The restaurant is set to open a second Las Vegas location

Why did Chicken Guy! cross the Strip? To open another Guy Fieri restaurant.

Chicken Guy! — fry that exclamation point nice and crisp — opened its first Las Vegas roost in June 2023 at Caesars Palace. Now, a second location is planned to debut across the boulevard at Harrah’s Las Vegas in spring 2025.

The new Chicken Guy! will be Fieri’s sixth restaurant in the city and the fourth at a Caesars Entertainment property. He also has a restaurant at the Rio and an outpost at Allegiant Stadium. Chicken Guy! will be in the Fulton Street Food Hall at Harrah’s.

The quick-serve menu is built around fried chicken tenders brined in buttermilk, pickle brine, lemon juice and fresh herbs. Almost two dozen dipping sauces await their tender moments: wasabi, honey and lime; cumin lime mojo with roasted garlic; the signature Donkey blending mayonnaise, mustard, Worcestershire, lemon and roasted garlic.

Other menu items include tenders and sauces taking up in jaw-stretching sandwiches, the Loaded Mac Daddy Mac ’N’ Cheese topped with chopped chicken (fried or grilled), bacon and green onions, and an Apple Cinnamon Cereal shake mixing vanilla soft-serve, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Apple Jacks and whipped cream.

Chicken Guy! joins Ramsay’s Kitchen by chef Gordon Ramsay, PizzaCake by chef Buddy Valastro and Bobby’s Burgers by chef Bobby Flay at Harrah’s.

