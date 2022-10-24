Halloween in Las Vegas: Where to eat and drink

Here are some wicked good holiday-themed cocktails, dishes, menus and parties on and off the Strip.

At The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip, from left, an El Diablo from Electra Cocktail Club, a Harvest Riot from The Dorsey Cocktail Bar and a Pumpkin Spice Carajillo from Rosina Cocktail Lounge all celebrate Halloween 2022. (The Venetian)

La Neta Cocina y Lounge in Summerlin is offering a Halloween brunch on Oct. 31, 2022. (La Neta Cocina y Lounge)

Squid Ink pasta is among the Halloween specials at Matteo's Ristorante Italiano at The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip. (The Venetian)

For Halloween 2022, the Bloody Vampire at Virgil's Real Barbecue at the Linq Promenade, on the Las Vegas Strip, features a bacon, brisket and chicken wing skewer. (The Linq Promenade)

Pinkbox Doughnuts locations across Las Vegas are offering themed confections for the Halloween 2022 season. (Pinkbox Doughnuts)

The Golden Tiki in the Chinatown district of Las Vegas is offering Demon Seaman shots and Zombie cocktails to celebrate Halloween 2022. (The Golden Tiki)

Lawry's The Prime Rib in Las Vegas is presenting a murder mystery dinner for Halloween 2022. (Lawry's The Prime Rib)

Tao Asian Bistro in The Venetian is offering a Creepy Crawler tempura shrimp and vegetable roll special during Halloween week 2022. (Tao Group Hospitality)

Casa Calavera in Virgin Hotels is serving a Jugosa Margarita (Casamigos Blanco Tequila, watermelon, lemon) during Halloween week 2022. (Tao Group Hospitality)

Halloween food and drink specials and gatherings wickedly unfurl across Las Vegas on Oct. 31 and during the days before and after the holiday. Here are some options for celebrating the emanating darkness. Don’t be afraid of the tasty.

Dishes, meals and parties

During October, Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer at The Venetian is offering a pumpkin spice burger with brown sugar bacon and pumpkin smoky cream cheese sauce.

Through Oct. 31, Pinkbox Doughnuts locations are offering more than a dozen Halloween-themed confections, including a Creepy Crawler (orange frosted raised ring with spider decoration) and a chocolate cake Vampire Pooh with vampire garnishes.

Through Oct. 31, restaurants in the PT’s Taverns group across Las Vegas are throwing Halloween parties that include food and drink specials. Party details: ptstaverns.com/special-offers/halloween-parties-2022.

From Oct. 24-Nov. 2, Casa Calavera in Virgin Hotels is offering Pescado Calavera (lightly fried lime-marinated branzino) for $32.

Beginning 7 p.m. Oct. 27, Lawry’s The Prime Rib, 4043 Howard Hughes Parkway, is presenting its Halloween Murder Mystery Dinner in which guests try to solve the crime during a three-course dinner with whodunit entertainment. Purchase $130 tickets (includes tax and tip) at atouchofmystery.com.

From 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 28, CraftHaus Brewery, 7350 Eastgate Road, Henderson, is hosting its Nightmare at CraftHaus cookie decorating workshop to produce six finished sugar cookies. All skill levels welcome. Purchase $65 tickets at cookiesandcocktailslv.com/workshops.

From 8 to 11 p.m. Oct. 28, Legacy Club on the 60th floor of Circa is presenting an adults-only Masquerade Party featuring an open bar, trick-or-treating from a lavish candy and dessert bar, live music, dancing and a mask included with $150 tickets. Purchase: circalasvegas.com/legacy-club-events.

From Oct. 28-31, Tao Asian Bistro is sending out an asparagus, avocado, cucumber and tempura shrimp Creepy Crawler roll ($25) and a midnight chocolate mochi cake ($16).

From Oct. 29-31, Beauty & Essex in The Cosmpolitan is serving ghost chili-braised pork belly tacos ($24) and a four-bone Berkshire pork rack with roasted vegetables ($95).

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 29, Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca at Green Valley Ranch is featuring a $19 children’s Halloween brunch featuring a main course, candy bar and pumpkin decorating kit. Reservations: bottiglialv.com or 702-617-7191.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 29, Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar at Red Rock Resort is featuring a $19 children’s Halloween brunch featuring a main course, candy bar and pumpkin decorating kit. Reservations: hearthstonelv.com or 702-797-7344.

Beginning 11 a.m. Oct. 30, La Neta Cocina y Lounge in Downtown Summerlin is offering a costumed Halloween brunch with specials, $25 bottomless mimosas and a DJ.

On Oct. 31, Matteo’s Ristorante Italiano at The Venetian is offering four menu additions for Halloween: salmon tartare, pasta filled with beet and goat cheese, squid ink pasta with ‘nduja butter sauce and roasted suckling pig with pumpkin gnocchi.

Beginning 10 p.m. Oct. 31, Star Cocktail Lounge, 3449 S. Sammy Davis Jr. Drive, is hosting a sexy Halloween costume contest with a cash prize. The evening also features Halloween-themed cocktails, food and drink specials and a DJ.

Cocktails

During October, three bars at The Venetian are celebrating Halloween, with a Harvest Riot white rum and carrot cocktail at The Dorsey Cocktail Bar, a tequila and ginger El Diablo at Electra Cocktail Club and a Pumpkin Spice Carajillo with vodka and Spanish citrus-herbal liqueur at Rosina Cocktail Lounge.

During October, Minus 5 Degrees Icebar at the Linq Promenade, Mandalay Bay and The Venetian is serving a Halloween-themed Black Widow cocktail, a spooky spin on a margarita featuring tequila, blue and orange curaçaos, sweet and sour, lime juice, black sprinkles and a splash of grenadine. Cost: $14.

From Oct. 24-Nov. 2, Casa Calavera in Virgin Hotels is offering a La Piña Margarita (Avión Silver Tequila, pineapple, prickly pear), a Hisbiscus Margarita (Patrón Blanco Tequila, hibiscus, agave), and a Jugosa Margarita (Casamigos Blanco Tequila, watermelon, lemon), each $18.

From Oct. 28-31, Virgil’s Real Barbecue at the Linq Promenade is sending out a Halloween Bloody Vampire made with Tito’s vodka; topped with a skewer of bacon lardon, brisket and chicken wing; and garnished with a cocktail-filled syringe and vampire teeth. Cost: $24.95.

On Oct. 31, Cabo Wabo Cantina in the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Resort is serving a Black Widow cocktail made with 818 Tequila and chocolate and coffee liqueurs for $14, along with a Poción de Brujas (witches’ potion) made with vodka, Midori (it’s back!) and peach nectar for $23.

On Oct. 31, The Golden Tiki, 3939 Spring Mountain Road, is presenting kids-free trick or treating as servers pass out candy and folks order drinks like a Demon Seaman shot (Jack Rye and coconut cream) for $8 and a Zombie cocktail mingling three rums, citrus and absinthe for $15 ($25 with glass).

On Oct. 31 at The Strat, 108 Drinks and Remix Lounge are serving a Black Magic Margarita fashioned from Patrón Silver Tequila, Grand Marnier and Ferrari-Carrano merlot over dry ice for $18, while PT’s Wings & Sports is offering a Nosferatu with Cazadores Blanco Tequila, lime and beet juice for $19.

